Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins shares rare adorable snap with her lookalike daughter

Beloved Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins gave a rare insight into her home life on Friday when she shared a selfie with her five-year-old daughter, Ella Rose, on Instagram.

The ITV presenter, 45, told her followers that she had been busy judging a baking competition, and revealed the organisers had sent Ella her dream cupcake.

Charlotte shared a sweet snap of herself holding the tasty looking cat-shaped treat while posing with Ella, who couldn't hide the adorable grin on her face.

She captioned the adorable moment: "Big smiles all round as it's been a while since we've had a proper cake!! (I can't get hold of any icing sugar!)".

"I was delighted to be asked to be a judge for @buttercreamycakes Dream Cupcake competition in aid of @surreydriveuk, who've been providing hot meals for frontline workers."

She added: "Well done all the winners, and a huge thank you to Butter & Cream cakes for making Ella Rose's dream cat cupcake a reality! This is not going to last long..."

Charlotte shares Ella with husband Mark Herbert, who she married back in 2008.

Blast from the past

Earlier this year the presenter stunned fans when she shared some throwback snaps from her past.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant revealed that she was celebrating 20 years since she became a news journalist for ITV.

Posting on Twitter and Instagram, Charlotte insisted she 'looks a little different' from when she started out as she gave her followers a glimpse of her first ID pass pic.

She wrote: "Marking my 20th anniversary of working in television today! On this day, exactly 20 years ago, I started as the news trainee at @itvmeridian. Now I’m here in the @gmb studio bringing you all the latest news on @ITV from 6am."

Many viewers rushed to comment, with some sharing their complete shock over Charlotte's age.

"Genuinely thought you were only late 20s! Spat my coffee out!" claimed one Twitter user.

"You don't look old enough to have been working 20 years!" echoed another person.

Someone else tweeted: "You look younger today than you did when you started."

Meanwhile, the GMB star recently divided viewers when she stepped in to replace Sussana Reid for two weeks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

