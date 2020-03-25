Loose Women's Saira Khan shows off amazing weight loss ahead of 50th birthday

Loose Women's Saira Khan vowed to shape up before her 50th birthday and is making great progress, judging by an instagram post showing off her toned bod.

Loose Women's Saira Khan is enjoying weight loss after deciding to shape up before her 50th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The presenter wants to get back into her skinny jeans by her birthday on May 15 and is almost there.

Posting a picture comparing her progress, Saira updated followers revealing that she's gone from being able to get her jeans up to only her knees to way past her thighs now.

She wrote: "On other news, remember my jeans that would not go past my knees, which made me determined to get into them by my 50th birthday!!

"Well I’m making progress, we’re up to the thighs! I’ve got until May 15th to zip them up.

"We all need a focus to take our minds off things that worry and upset us and as I’m not going anywhere for the foreseeable future - these jeans are a great distraction."

Saira is actually a qualified fitness instructor and regularly shares workout videos with her followers.

She warned those who have taken up exercising at home while on lockdown to make sure they carry out moves correctly or risk injury.

Exercise guru

Posting a video showing how to do popular exercises correctly, she wrote: "There has been a huge explosion of people working out at home - which is fantastic because physical exercise is so important for our mental health and general well being.

She added: "But, if you have not exercised for a while and want to start, you may want to focus on ensuring that your form and technique is correct to prevent injury.

"When the NHS is under so much strain - the last thing they want is loads of people hurting themselves through physical exercise.

"As a qualified exercise to music trainer, and having been lucky to be trained by some top PT’s, I thought I would share my experience and do my bit for the community by showing you the top 10 exercises and how to perform them correctly."

