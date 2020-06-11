Holly Willoughby fans thrilled as she wears a dress costing £20 to host This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby has delighted fans by wearing a dress that pretty much anyone can afford.

The star uploaded her daily #HWstyle post to Instagram on Thursday (June 11).

The gorgeous This Morning host revealed she was wearing a black floral mini dress by Reserved.

Holly Willoughby presented the show alongside Phillip Schofield in a bargain dress (Credit: ITV)

While many gushed about how gorgeous the star looked, others couldn't believe the price of the dress.

Yes, it appears Holly has finally listened to the pleas of her devoted fans and has started to wear more affordable outfits.

Many of the bubbly blonde's fans have previously complained about the expensive price tag that comes with Holly's clothes.

Yesterday (June 10), one even accused the star of alienating furloughed workers who can't afford to treat themselves to expensive items of clothing at the moment.

Now, however, Holly – or her stylist Angie Smith – has had a change of heart.

And the presenter has proved that you can look gorgeous and still get change from £20.

The star's Reserved dress costs just £19.99.

"Holly Willoughby's dress on This Morning is only £19.99!" exclaimed one fan.

"It's a bargain," said another.

In bad news for those hoping to steal her style, it is out of stock online.

However, you can sign up to receive an alert when it comes back in stock.

"Love the dress! Just tried to buy it and it's sold out," said one of the star's followers, adding the crying emoji.

Holly Willoughby's dress on This Morning is only £19.99!

"Can’t find this dress on their website. I’m gutted," said another.

There's also a shop on London's Oxford Street, should you be passing next week when all non-essential shops can reopen.

The dress comes in sizes 6-14 and it's made from 100% viscose.

Holly teamed the look with a pair of classic black courts. She wore her blonde locks off her face in a stylish up 'do.

Holly's minidress costs just £19.99 (Credit: Reserved)

"Lovely dress," said one fan of the look.

"That dress is adorable," said another.

"What a gorgeous dress," said a third.

"Lovely dress Holly, you always sparkle!!" another commented.

"Omg I love this dress!!" another revealed.

With the "Holly effect" in full swing, it appears as if many others loved the sold-out frock too!

