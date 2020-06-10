All non-essentials shops can now reopen – but Brits are fuming over businesses ordered to stay shut

The government has announced that all non-essential shops can reopen on Monday (June 15).

Business secretary Alok Sharma gave the reopening of the high street the green light at last night's daily press conference.

He said: "This is the latest step in the careful restarting of our economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life."

Boris Johnson will address the nation tonight (Credit: ITV)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also address the nation tonight from Downing Street.

He is expected to announce a number of new measures that will ease lockdown further.

Boris is expected to reveal that a number of other business, as well as shops, can reopen on Monday.

These are said to include zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas.

We know it is tough and where we can safely open up more attractions, we will do so.

They will have to stick to social distancing guidelines to qualify for reopening, though.

Brits are fuming

However, Brits are fuming over the number of businesses that aren't allowed to reopen.

A government spokesperson said: "People are continuing to make huge sacrifices to reduce the spread of coronavirus and avoid a second spike. But we know it is tough and where we can safely open up more attractions, and it is supported by the science, we will do so."

Pubs still haven't been given the green light to reopen but shops have (Credit: Unsplash)

They added: "This is by necessity a careful process. But we hope the reopening of safari parks and zoos will help provide families with more options to spend time outdoors while supporting the industry caring for these incredible animals."

The news came as London Zoo revealed it would be forced to close indefinitely if it wasn't allowed to reopen soon.

Elsewhere, pubs won't welcome customers till July 4 "at the earliest".

Hairdressers , gyms, nail salons, theatres, hotels, swimming pools and caravan parks all remain closed, with no reopening date set.

Alok Sharma said: "Of course, there are businesses which still remain closed. As soon as we can we will publish further safer working guidance for restaurants, pubs and bars, as well as hairdressers, barbers, nail bars and related services."

"A lot of speculation"

He added: "I know there's been a lot of speculation about when we might be able to reopen these parts of the economy and I completely understand why we're all so keen to get them back up and running, and I absolutely share that enthusiasm."

However, he concluded: "But we continue to follow the road map which set out our ambition to reopen these sectors from July 4 at the earliest."

Not important. Pubs Hotels & Restaurants should be opening. Thousands of jobs will go if they are not reopened. A very poor Government we have. — Mike Jones (@mgbjones500) June 10, 2020

Surely racecourses can now accept people through the gates?? — Clark Robertson (@cr_______) June 10, 2020

But it's still not safe to get a haircut!!!! — Steve Frazer (@stevensfrazer) June 10, 2020

But schools can’t open because it’s not safe .....really ........... — T C Leonard (@T_C_Leonard) June 10, 2020

Secondary schools, too, are also on the closure list.

It's thought that most will remain closed until September, with many primary school children also being homeschooled until then too.

