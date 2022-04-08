Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb had to race to hospital yesterday (Thursday, April 7) after her son, Ace, suffered a nasty accident.

The 34-year-old actor shared the news on her Instagram story with her 561k followers yesterday.

The ex-Emmerdale star took to Instagram yesterday to share an update about her two-year-old son, Ace, yesterday.

Charley uploaded a photo of Ace to her story for her 561k followers to see.

In the snap, Ace can be seen sitting in his car seat, holding his iPad, looking at the cast on his arm.

“Someone fell off the trampoline and broke 2 little bones,” Charley captioned the snap.

“Back next week for his proper cast,” she continued. “A&E twice in the past for this little terror.”

Another caption read: “Got a cute new leather car seat though, so…..not all bad.”

Charley was forced to race Ace to the hospital after the toddler fell ill back in February too.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to discuss the “scary” incident.

In a short video on her story, Charley said: “We’ve had a stressful few days. Ace has been poorly since Friday being sick on and off.”

“He’s just been really lethargic, but on Saturday he took a turn for the worse and we had to get him into hospital,” she continued.

She then went on to say that he was feeling slightly better. “He’s not been great, but today he’s turned a bit of a corner. It was really scary, ambulances, everything,” she said.

“I think there is a sickness bug going around, so just keep your eyes on that. There’s nothing worse than when your kids are ill.”

What else has Charley Webb been up to recently?

In other news, the actress has revealed that she will be back on screens soon.

The 34-year-old teased that she’s filming for two new projects after leaving Emmerdale last year.

Charley uploaded a picture of herself at a costume fitting on her Instagram last week, teasing her new projects.

“Costume fitting for my new job,” she captioned the post.

“I’m excited for the next two projects I’m filming over the summer and to get back on screen.”

Her followers were quick to show their support as they took to the comment section of her post.

“Yaaaaay! Go on gurl,” Michelle Keegan wrote.

“Can’t wait to see you light up our screens again,” another said. “Whatever it is you will be brilliant.”

