Emmerdale star Charley Webb teases return to screens with costume pic

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb has announced she’s returning to screens as she reveals she’s filming two new projects.

In a new Instagram post, Charley shared a selfie.

She captioned the post: “Costume fitting for my new job. I’m excited for the next two projects I’m filming over the summer and to get back on screen.”

Her friends were quick to comment on the post.

Actress Michelle Keegan wrote: “Yaaaaay! Go on girl.”

Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale, commented: “So exciting.”

Charley’s brother, Jamie Lomas, who plays Warren Fox in Hollyoaks, added: “Yes babe.”

Charley played Debbie in Emmerdale but has reportedly quit (Credit: ITV)

Has Charley Webb quit Emmerdale?

Last year it was reported that Charley had quit Emmerdale after playing Debbie Dingle for 19 years.

The reports came after Charley’s husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in the soap, was allegedly involved in a racism row on set.

Charley has three children with Matthew – sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

A source told The Sun: “Charley is closing the door on Emmerdale for good and won’t be going back. The past few months have given her time to think about the future and it is one that doesn’t involve Emmerdale.

“Matthew being caught up in the row on set fuelled her decision to step away.”

Debbie is currently in Scotland (Credit: ITV)

In addition, they added: “Naturally the door is open for her character, who is now living in Scotland, should she change her mind. But for now she is looking to the future.”

Meanwhile, an ITV spokesperson said there are “no plans for Debbie Dingle to return” to the ITV soap.

Breaking her silence

After it was reported Charley had quit, she broke her silence on Instagram stories during a Q&A.

When asked if she left the soap she said: “This is always my most asked question but I’ve never answered it before because I’ve never wanted to make a big deal of it.

“I left to have Ace two years ago. I went back at the end of last year to complete a storyline.

“So, I guess officially it’s been a year. I never felt the need to announce it which is why we didn’t.”

