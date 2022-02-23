Charley Webb has revealed that her son Ace was rushed to hospital over the weekend.

The former Emmerdale star shares three boys with husband Matthew Wolfenden, with two-year-old Ace being their youngest.

Taking to Instagram today (February 23), Charley went into detail on their “stressful” few days.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb opened up on her son’s ‘scary’ ordeal (Credit: Instagram Story/miss_charleywebb)

Charley Webb opens up on Ace’s ‘scary’ hospital dash

Charley filmed herself as she spoke about the terrifying ordeal on her Instagram Story.

She shared: “We’ve had a stressful few days. Ace has been poorly since Friday being sick on and off.

“He’s just been really lethargic, but on Saturday he took a turn for the worse and we had to get him into hospital.”

It’s been beyond scary

Thankfully, Charley explained that Ace is feeling slightly better.

The soap star continued: “He’s not been great, but today he’s turned a bit of a corner. It was really scary, ambulances, everything.

“I think there is a sickness bug going around, so just keep your eyes on that. There’s nothing worse than when your kids are ill.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb)

Alongside the clip, Charley wrote: “I’ve never had one so poorly and it’s been beyond scary. The hospital and paramedics were amazing with him. So important to always follow your instinct.

“It’s taken him until day six to be back to normal. So happy to have my little terror back.”

Charley, 33, and Matthew, 41, also share sons Buster, 11, and Bowie, five.

Read more: Emmerdale’s Charley Webb calls for ‘normality’ after ‘awful’ experience with son Ace

During a recent Q+A session, the actress revealed that she’s open to having more kids in the future.

Charley admitted: “People say you know when you’re done having babies, I don’t feel that way.

“I’m actually really broody at the moment, but it’s just not quite the right time.”

Charley and Matthew with their eldest son Buster (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Charley leave Emmerdale?

Meanwhile, Charley recently confirmed her departure from Emmerdale.

The actress broke the news to fans in January after playing Debbie Dingle for 19 years.

She said: “This is always my most asked question but I’ve never answered it before because I’ve never wanted to make a big deal of it.

Read more: Emmerdale: David and Victoria’s sudden exit explained as fans are left baffled

“I left to have Ace 2 years ago. I went back at the end of last year for 10 weeks to complete a storyline.

“So, I guess officially it’s been a year. I never felt the need to announce it which is why we didn’t.”

The actress is yet to reveal her next career move following her soap exit.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.