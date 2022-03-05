Emmerdale star Charley Webb confirms comeback after quitting soap last year

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has confirmed her acting return after quitting the soap.

The Debbie Dingle star, 34, has teased her return to her roots in a social media post.

Charley Webb has revealed she is returning to acting after quitting Emmerdale (Credit: Instagram)

She shared a picture of a script and a book on manifestation.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: “A script, a green juice and my book. Three of my favourite things.”

Charley reading scripts is great news of fans who feared she has quit acting for good after walking away from the soap.

A source recently told The Sun: “Charley is closing the door on Emmerdale for good and won’t be going back.

“The past few months have given her time to think about the future and it is one that doesn’t involve Emmerdale.

“Matthew being caught up in the row on set fuelled her decision to step away.”

Charley Webb rules out Emmerdale return

They added: “Naturally the door is open for her character, who is now living in Scotland, should she change her mind. But for now she is looking to the future.”

Meanwhile, an ITV spokeswoman said there are “no plans for Debbie Dingle to return” to the soap.

Charley herself commented on her decision to leave for good on her social media.

Charley quit her role as Debbie Dingle last year (Credit: ITV)

She posted a snap of her and husband Matthew.

The couple were joined by their three sons, Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace, two.

Alongside it, she said: “This is always my most asked question but I’ve never answered it before because I’ve never wanted to make a big deal of it.

“I left to have Ace two years ago. I went back at the end of last year for 10 weeks to complete a storyline.

“So, I guess officially it’s been a year. I never felt the need to announce it which is why we didn’t.”

