Emmerdale character Rhona revealed she wants to ask Marlon to marry her, but her proposal doesn’t quite go to plan, as revealed in next week’s spoilers.

Earlier this week, Marlon was not happy to find out Rhona had been in contact with Pierce’s son, Marcus and she knew that Pierce died before he told her.

However it looks like the couple are only growing stronger as Rhona plans to propose.

Rhona plans to propose (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, March 2) Paddy told Marlon that Rhona made a mistake and encouraged him to forgive her for what happened with Marcus.

Marlon told Paddy he did love her but was still upset about her rejecting his proposal.

Later in the cafe, Marlon and Rhona gave Ethan their approval to pursue a relationship with Marcus.

Marlon and Rhona gave Ethan their approval to pursue a relationship with Marcus (Credit: ITV)

Soon Rhona ran into Paddy and she could tell something was up. Paddy explained that Marlon fears Rhona doesn’t want to marry him as she knows deep down she feels their relationship isn’t right.

However this gave Rhona an idea.

Later Rhona told Vanessa that she’s going to ask Marlon to marry her.

She explained Marlon thinks she doesn’t want to marry him but she wants to show him she loves him and that she’s all in on their relationship.

But will her proposal go to plan?

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona’s proposal goes terribly wrong

Rhona gets down on one knee (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Rhona gets down on one knee to propose to Marlon.

However her attempt is quickly thwarted by the sudden arrival of her mother, Mary.

What brings Mary to the village? Will she and Marlon get engaged?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

From March 7, Emmerdale will air weeknights at 7.30pm.

