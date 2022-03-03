Amelia Noah Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Amelia in danger from ‘creepy’ Noah, fans fear

Amelia has been getting closer to Noah

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are fearing Amelia Spencer is in danger from Noah Tate as it’s become clear she has a crush on him.

Recently Chloe broke off her relationship with Noah after sleeping with Jacob Gallagher.

As she ended their relationship, Noah was furious calling her a “dirty slapper.”

He was quick to apologise but when she told him to stop begging he grew aggressive, throwing flowers at her and calling her the “village bike.”

Emmerdale will Noah and Chloe patch it up when she apologises?
Chloe broke up with Noah (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Chris Bisson and Rebecca share ‘family’ connection

Meanwhile Amelia offered to go on a walk with Noah to be there for him, but he rejected her offer.

This week, he apologised to Amelia and invited her to his 18th birthday drinks, however she was unable to attend due to the fact she isn’t 18.

When Kerry heard Noah inviting her, it was clear she was worried.

Soon Kerry and Amelia’s dad Dan tried to warn her off Noah and Kerry explained Noah wasn’t nice to Chloe when she ended things with him.

Emmerdale: Amelia in danger from Noah, fans fear

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 2) Noah came into the shop while Amelia was covering for Kerry.

Emmerdale Kerry and Dan warn Amelia Noah is trouble
Kerry and Dan warned Amelia Noah is trouble (Credit: ITV)

Amelia offered to make Noah a toastie and said she and Samson would go over to Noah’s when Kerry returned.

While at Noah’s, Samson told Noah she thinks Amelia likes him, but Noah didn’t seem sure.

However fans are worried for Amelia and have even warned her to stay away from Noah, fearing he’s dangerous.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Rhona’s proposal goes terribly wrong

Do you think Amelia should keep away from Noah?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

From March 7, Emmerdale will air weeknights at 7.30pm.

