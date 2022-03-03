Emmerdale fans are fearing Amelia Spencer is in danger from Noah Tate as it’s become clear she has a crush on him.

Recently Chloe broke off her relationship with Noah after sleeping with Jacob Gallagher.

As she ended their relationship, Noah was furious calling her a “dirty slapper.”

He was quick to apologise but when she told him to stop begging he grew aggressive, throwing flowers at her and calling her the “village bike.”

Meanwhile Amelia offered to go on a walk with Noah to be there for him, but he rejected her offer.

This week, he apologised to Amelia and invited her to his 18th birthday drinks, however she was unable to attend due to the fact she isn’t 18.

When Kerry heard Noah inviting her, it was clear she was worried.

Soon Kerry and Amelia’s dad Dan tried to warn her off Noah and Kerry explained Noah wasn’t nice to Chloe when she ended things with him.

Emmerdale: Amelia in danger from Noah, fans fear

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 2) Noah came into the shop while Amelia was covering for Kerry.

Amelia offered to make Noah a toastie and said she and Samson would go over to Noah’s when Kerry returned.

While at Noah’s, Samson told Noah she thinks Amelia likes him, but Noah didn’t seem sure.

However fans are worried for Amelia and have even warned her to stay away from Noah, fearing he’s dangerous.

#Emmerdale Emalia should be wary of Noah’s possessiveness behaviour. He really doesn’t know how to treat people at best of time’s 🙄🙄🙄 — Bobby Dazzler (@unsworth1live) March 2, 2022

I find Noah very sinister, the writers are mugging the actor right off, biggest pervert, creep in soapland. #Emmerdale — Poulpo (@PaulBiUK) March 2, 2022

What?! When did Amelia take a liking to Noah?! If i were her, i'd be running for the hills! #Emmerdale @MrBadger62 pic.twitter.com/w6zQYDlaTr — Matthew Chapman (@Matt528chap) February 28, 2022

Noah definitely shouldn’t be around her I recon he’s got a dark sinister side. — Darren Millar (@Dmillar48204176) March 2, 2022

They are gonna turn Noah into this creepy dark psycho aren’t they? Controlling like his dad #Emmerdale — Mardimyley33 (@mardimyley33) February 24, 2022

Amelia don't get involved with Noah. You're far too nice #emmerdale — Alice Woke #JohnsonOut (@noelphobic) February 28, 2022

Amelia, don’t throw yourself at that loser. #emmerdale — Colin White 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@ColinWh22894747) March 2, 2022

I don’t get why Amelia even likes Noah, he’s vile #Emmerdale — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) February 28, 2022

You can do better Amelia #Emmerdale — 🌟💛Dion💛🌟 (@DionPetrie) February 28, 2022

Do you think Amelia should keep away from Noah?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

From March 7, Emmerdale will air weeknights at 7.30pm.

