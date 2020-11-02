Caroline Flack will be celebrated in a new film coming soon to Channel 4.

The documentary will take a look at the TV presenter’s life behind the headlines.

The one-off explores the pressures the star faced and will feature contributions from those closest to her.

The film, from the creators of Charlotte Church: My Family & Me, has been described as “emotional, intimate and candid”.

What will the Channel 4 documentary be about?

The film tells Caroline’s story, including what it’s like to live under such intense scrutiny.

Caroline’s family and friends will reveal the real person behind the public persona, delving into her struggles around fame, mental health and the impact of social media.

Creator Lee McMurray said: “We hope this project will be a testament to Caroline’s character, work and legacy, and we’re deeply grateful to her family and friends for their involvement.”

Becky Cadman added: “This film is about and for Caroline. A sister, daughter, friend and one of the most successful TV presenters in the country. We hope this will be a fitting tribute to her.”

Channel 4 has yet to confirm an air date.

The film will be a tribute to Caroline’s life (Credit: Splash News)

Caroline Flack’s death

Caroline Flack was found dead in her Stoke Newington home on February 15 2020.

The ex-Love Island host took her own life aged 40.

She passed away a few weeks before she was due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Speaking about the tragedy, Caroline’s mother Christine said: “I believe [Caroline] was seriously let down by the authorities and particularly by the CPS.

“I believe this was a show trial. I feel the prosecutor was unkind to Caroline and my family.”

Caroline Flack tribute

Strictly Come Dancing paid tribute to the former Love Island presenter on October 06 2020.

Viewers of Strictly got to rewatch one of Caroline’s performances.

Caroline danced with partner Pasha Kovalev to Robbie William’s Angels in the archive footage, aired on #WorldMentalHealthDay.

Her performance moved judges and Strictly fans to tears.

Bruno Tonioli commented: “We will always love Caroline and we will never forget her. We love you, my love.”

If you are or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.



