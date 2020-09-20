A friend of Caroline Flack has claimed the late TV presenter gave thousands of pounds in money to her boyfriend Lewis Burton to pay off debts.

This follows speculation that his new girlfriend Lottie Tomlinson has handed him £22,000 to pay off more debts last month.

Big Brother and ex-One Direction singer Louis is reportedly concerned about it.

Caroline Flack reportedly financially supported boyfriend Lewis Burton giving him money for debts (Credit: Shutterstock)

Caroline Flack ‘paid for everything’

Caroline’s friend allegedly told the Sun on Sunday: “I don’t blame Louis for being concerned – he is probably thinking the same as all of Caroline’s friends – ‘get out of the relationship’.

“When Lewis was with Caroline she gave him about £25,000 to pay off his debts. Plus she paid for absolutely everything in their lives – rent, clothes, food, going out, holidays.

“Caroline would be heartbroken if she could see him now and see that Lottie is handing over tens of thousands of pounds in exactly the same way that Caroline did.

“I just hope that Lottie comes to her senses.”

A rep for Lewis Burton has refuted The Sun’s allegations. ED! has contacted a spokeswoman for Lottie for comment.

Tennis coach and model Lewis, 28, and millionaire social media influencer Lottie, 22, confirmed their relationship last month as they were caught on camera kissing in Ibiza.

Lewis is trying to move on after Caroline’s tragic death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Lewis Burton and Lottie Tomlinson get together?

Lewis and Lottie were rumoured to be an item earlier in August. Just days after the inquest into Caroline’s death.

Love Island presenter Caroline, 40, took her own life in February. She had just learned she would stand trial for the alleged assault on Lewis in December last year.

Both Caroline and Lewis denied the charge.

Read more: Caroline Flack’s mum alleges police and prosecutors ‘had it in’ for presenter as coroner rules

Reports suggest that Lewis and Lottie – younger sister of One Direction’s Luis Tomlinson – bonded over the grief of losing loved ones.

Lottie lost her mother in 2016, and younger sister Félicité died of an accidental drug overdose in March 2019.

A source told the Daily Mail over the summer: “Lewis and Lottie have grown close after spending time together at a party at [mutual friend] Lou’s house.

“They have been meeting up in secret for weeks but their newfound friendship hasn’t gone unnoticed by mutual pals.”

Lottie jetted off with Lewis (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

What were Lewis Burton and Lottie Tomlinson doing in Ibiza?

The couple were snapped wearing face coverings on the holiday island, visiting a restaurant and sharing a kiss.

Their trip together was a clear sign that their friendship has developed.

