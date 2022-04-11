Brooklyn Beckham confirms name change on Instagram after marrying Nicola Peltz

Newlywed Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed a name change following his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham wed Nicola in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony at the weekend.

And as if getting married wasn’t enough to show the world how devoted to each other they are, the couple confirmed a change of name via their Instagram accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

What is Brooklyn Beckham’s new name?

Hitting up the social media site to share moments from the big day, Brooklyn revealed he would now be known as Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

Meanwhile, his new wife will be called Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern on real reason he didn’t go on a ‘date in four years’

Even Brooklyn’s handle on the popular site has changed to @Brooklynpeltzbeckham.

Posting a stunning shot of them together, Brooklyn captioned it: “Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham with a heart emoji.

27-year-old actress Nicola did the same on her account.

You can check out the photos on Brooklyn’s Instagram page here.

The glam wedding at the weekend had a huge celebrity guest list and is believed to have cost around £3 million.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in a lavish wedding at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And dad, David, paid tribute to his son and new daughter-in-law with a touching speech.

When did Brooklyn marry Nicola Peltz?

A source told The Sun that during his pre-wedding speech on Friday (April 8) David got a bit misty-eyed.

The insider said: “He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.

“He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in Florida (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.”

The source also revealed that David told Nicola how much the family love her and how excited they are to welcome her into the fold.

Brooklyn and Nicola are thought to have tied the knot in a ‘double ceremony’ to honour Nicola’s heritage.

They’re believed to have held a Catholic ceremony for her mother and a Jewish ceremony for her father.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned down an invite to the glitzy do.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

But Harry and Meghan, the Sussexes, were snubbed.

A source told the Mirror: “David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.