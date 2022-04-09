Stephen Mulhern remains fairly private when it comes to his personal life.

The presenter is known for his appearances on a string of ITV programmes, including Catchphrase, In For A Penny and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

But, despite being a hit with fans, Stephen admitted that he finds it difficult when it comes to dating.

Stephen Mulhern didn’t go on a date in four years! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen Mulhern on his ‘sad’ love life

In fact, the presenter previously explained that he hasn’t been on a date in four years!

In an interview with Celebs Now, he confirmed: “Last time I went on a date was about four years ago.

“That makes me sound really sad! I need a life.”

I need to stop working so much

The 44-year-old star then went on to reveal the real reason behind his non-existent dating life.

“I need to stop working so much,” Stephen added.

Whilst the Catchphrase host appears to be single at the moment, he did previously date EastEnders star Emma Barton.

Stephen shared little about his relationship with EastEnders’ Emma Barton (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Stephen Mulhern: Rolling In It ‘axed’ amid poor ratings

The couple met in 2008 when they were both cast in the Snow White pantomime at the Marlow Theatre in Canterbury.

However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be and they split in 2011.

According to Stephen, the relationship came to a “natural end”.

What else has Stephen been up to?

Meanwhile, it comes after the star recently skipped work after suffering from a mystery illness.

Stephen had been told by doctor’s to stay off work, forcing him to miss Saturday Night Takeaway.

Confirming the news, he said on Twitter: “Hello all, Sorry I’ve been quiet on here recently and thank you for all your lovely messages. I’ve had some time off and been resting up on doctors’ orders.

Stephen appears on Celebrity Catchphrase (Credit: ITV)

“I’m on the mend, I’m happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

He added: “In the meantime I’ll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot.”

After returning to the ITV show, Stephen addressed his recent illness with viewers.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern: What is the Celebrity Catchphrase star’s net worth and how did he get his TV break?

The star appeared alongside Ant and Dec on the programme last weekend.

“No seriously, I haven’t been too well, thank you so much for all of your lovely messages,” he shared.

“Forget about all that now, because the show must go on.”

Stephen appears on In For A Penny on ITV at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.