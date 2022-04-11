David Beckham reportedly ‘shed a tear’ during his wedding speech to his son Brooklyn at the weekend.

Brooklyn, 23, tied the knot with American actress Nicola Peltz, 27, on Saturday (April 9) in a lavish wedding that is believed to have cost £3million.

Brooklyn and Nicola married on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David Beckham wedding speech

Brooklyn and Nicola married on Saturday in a star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

The ceremony, which took place at Nicola’s father’s estate, apparently saw David tear up when giving a speech to the newlyweds and guests.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said that David’s speech went on for about five minutes, and saw the former England captain get a little misty-eyed.

“He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him,” the source said.

“He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in,” they continued.

“David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.”

David reportedly got emotional reading his speech for Brooklyn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

The source continued, saying that David told Nicola that the family loves her. This touching statement was made at the pre-party on Friday night (April 8). He also reportedly told the actress that they were excited for her to be a part of their family.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly got married in a “double wedding” in honour of Nicola’s parent’s heritage.

The couple had a Catholic ceremony for her mother and a Jewish ceremony for her father.

Brooklyn then took Nicola’s surname as his middle name. He also reportedly shed a tear when he saw her at the altar.

Brooklyn’s brothers, Romeo and Cruz, were his best men. His younger sister, Harper, was a bridesmaid.

Plenty of famous faces were at the wedding (Credit: Vogue / YouTube)

Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish ceremony was attended by a whole host of famous faces.

Gordon Ramsay, his wife, and his children, including Strictly star Tilly, were in attendance.

A couple of Victoria Beckham‘s Spice Girl bandmates were at the ceremony too, as was the magician, David Blaine.

It was reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton had been invited to the ceremony. However, they were unable to attend.

It was also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t invited, despite some outlets reporting that they had been.

David was at William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, and at Harry and Meghan’s in 2018.