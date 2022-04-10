Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz had a lavish Florida wedding on Saturday and it looked like it was a star-studded affair.

The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot at Nicola’s family’s £76million beachside estate in Palm Beach, Miami.

Here’s a glimpse into the big day, from the guests who attended to the lavish venue.

Brooklyn and Nicola married in Florida this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham wedding: Guests

The wedding was sure a star-studded affair with the likes of Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, actress Eva Longoria and tennis legend Serena Williams reportedly attending.

Eva shared a video of herself in a black dress, sparking rumours she attended the wedding (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Of course, Brooklyn’s famous family were there to watch him say ‘I do’ as parents David and Victoria dressed to impress.

Brooklyn’s younger siblings – Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10, – all reportedly had a special role in the nuptials.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana reportedly attended the nuptials (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Romeo and Cruz stepped in as best men while Harper took on the role as a bridesmaid, it’s claimed.

Both sets of Brooklyn’s grandparents also reportedly attended.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s sister Louise and her children were in attendance too.

Some other celebrity guests who were expected to attend were Nicola’s model friend Gigi Hadid, Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie, singer Marc Anthony and fashion icons Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.

In addition, reports claim Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates attended.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly tied the knot at her family’s beachside estate in Miami (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicola Peltz wedding dress

According to reports, Nicola, 27, wore a gown by Italian designer Valentino which she had custom-made.

She apparently flew to Rome to work with Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli on the dress.

Reports claim the gown was all-white and long sleeved.

Meanwhile, groom Brooklyn reportedly chose his outfit with football legend dad David.

Victoria and David watched their eldest son say ‘I do’ on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, Victoria apparently wore a silver satin gown for the ceremony while David sported an all-black suit with a white shirt.

The wedding festivities began on Friday, with a rehearsal dinner.

The Mail on Sunday reports there was a barbecue party held on Friday night in the Peltz’s secondary property.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly posed for official photographers before joining their guests for “drinks and dancing”.

Speeches then apparently took place at 9pm.

The publication claims David told Nicola during a speech: “We love you so much. We are excited that you’ll be part of the family. You’re an amazing person.”

One of Brooklyn’s brothers apparently said: “I’m so proud of the man he’s become.”

Meanwhile, reports claim they splashed out on decorating the venue and treating the guests.

The 300 guests apparently enjoyed limitless £200 bottles of Bollinger champagne and cordon bleu food.

£50,000 was reportedly spent on rare orchids to decorate the tables.

We can’t wait to see the photos!

