As Boris Johnson resigns as leader of the Conservative party, what’s next for him?

While he will remain as Prime Minister for the foreseeable future, Boris will step aside as soon as a new leader is appointed.

After that what does life have to offer for the father of many?

In case he’s struggling for job ideas, we’re on hand with some careers advice.

Delivering lines in front of an audience comes naturally to Boris Johnson (Credit: YouTube/Parliament Channel)

1. Theatre actor

We reckon BoJo could earn a pretty penny as a theatre actor.

Given his apparent ease at delivering lines with no basis in the truth to large audiences, he would be a natural.

Actors spend large chunks of their time pretending to be someone else. Like certain politicians, some might say.

Many might even say that Johnson has already been acting for years.

The photo really speaks for itself (credit: YouTube)

2. A Clown

He’s already got the look down to a tee.

And the media nicknamed him ‘Bozo’ a while back.

Plus, driving a clown car would be no problem.

After being the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, he’s used to moving around in something while the wheels fall off.

3. Curry’s delivery driver

We’re thinking Boris could potentially specialise in fridges.

He seemed very fond of them during the election in 2019, hanging out in one instead of talking to Good Morning Britain.

He’s a way with the ladies that Boris (Credit: Splash News)

4. Love expert

Boris has fathered…checks notes… seven children, so he clearly knows something about, ahem, ‘love’.

Maybe he could tour the UK and give talks to men who aren’t quite so lucky in that department.

He could provide them with all the tips and tricks he’s learned which keep the ladies queueing up.

Actually, that’s just pretty gross.

5. Boris Johnson’s own party planning business

He’d probably have to team up with wife Carrie, but this could be a nice little earner.

The pair of them have got reams of experience with parties.

And they could specialise in surprise parties as they’re used to doing it all on the sly.

NB. Not political parties. Clearly no idea at all about those.

Definitely a work event (Credit: Splash News)

6. Work event coordinator

Boris famously declared that he didn’t know one of the No.10 parties was a party.

Despite being a guest at the party. During the party.

Anyway, he said he thought it was a work event. Which means BJ must throw some epic work events.

You’ve seen Wolf of Wall Street, right?

7. Puppeteer

Actually, this is a career probably more suited to Carrie.

We’ll let you make your own ‘pulling the strings’ joke.

