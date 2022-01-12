Boris Johnson looks to have attended yet another party during lockdown in 2020, and people aren’t happy.

The Prime Minister was forced to apologise during Prime Minister’s Questions today (Wednesday, January 12).

However, it doesn’t look like many people have forgiven him, as proven by the hilarious memes that have been doing the rounds online today.

Boris’ social life wasn’t affected by lockdown in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Boris Johnson admits rule-breaking party

Just a few weeks ago, the UK was stunned to learn that the Tories enjoyed a Christmas party in December 2020, when the rest of the country was in lockdown.

Now details of another alcohol-filled party have emerged.

Thanks to a leaked email, people now know that over 100 people attended a party in 10 Downing Street garden in May 2020, during a lockdown.

The email told them to “bring your own booze”.

Today, during a heated Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris finally owned up to attending the party and apologised. Sort of.

“I know the rage they [the people] feel with me and with the government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules,” he said.

The Prime Minister then explained that the reason so many had been in the garden was because it’s an extension of his office.

“When I went into that garden just after six on 20 May 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event,” he said.

“With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them.”

The internet trolls Boris Johnson’s bizarre ‘apology’

Boris Johnson’s excuses and apology didn’t wash with many. Rather than forgive him, plenty of people took to Twitter to mock the Prime Minister.

Here are some of our favourite memes and jokes about Boris and his bizarre excuses.

Boris Johnson for 25 minutes on 20 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/pFqIz6dIqr — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 12, 2022

Of course @BorisJohnson could have asked his wife, Carrie Johnson, who was with him and drinking (gin, I’m told), whether they were at a party, if he wasn’t sure — Robert Peston (@Peston) January 12, 2022

“I once attempted to persuade the UK public that I don’t know the difference between a garden drinks party and a work meeting” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/SLtbjxFeYA — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 12, 2022

“I thought it was a work event” pic.twitter.com/4xt7vZafYe — Conor Pope (@Conorpope) January 12, 2022

More BoJo mocking

Thousands of tweets mocking the Prime Minister picked up thousands of retweets and likes after today’s PMQs.

“While taking our daily walk in the Downing Street garden, Carrie and I decided to increase out aerobic exercise by carrying some nearby bottles of wine. We then realised that everyone else in the office had the same idea at the same time…”#DowningStreetParties pic.twitter.com/3NKZ9fwdIL — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 11, 2022

So let me just check I’ve got the hang of it – this is a work event, right?#PMQs pic.twitter.com/qKQo4y168b — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 12, 2022

Boris being in the garden but not knowing it was a party. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/7xCKlJpGrN — Lou (@LP__92) January 12, 2022

Some of the best tweets about BoJo

The jokes didn’t end there though!

“Tense days ahead as Boris Johnson waits to find out if inquiry ordered by Boris Johnson finds that Boris Johnson attended a party at Boris Johnson’s house,” Have I Got News For You tweeted.

“Hey @BorisJohnson you have the same 24 hours in the day as Molly Mae. You can use one of them to resign,” another user said.

“Boris Johnson seems to have gone to more parties during lockdown than I do in a normal year,” another joked.

It remains to be seen what happens next, but one thing’s for sure – whatever happens, there’ll be plenty of memes to make fun of it!

