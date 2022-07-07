Piers Morgan smiling and Boris at Downing Street
Boris Johnson quits: Piers Morgan blasts ’terrible final speech’ as ‘blathering’ PM steps down

A lot of stars are glad to see the back of him!

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Boris Johnson has quit as leader of the Conservative party, he has announced today (July 7).

His resignation came after scores of MPs stood down from their roles and called for him to leave office.

As a result, at lunchtime today, the Prime Minister made an announcement.

Boris Johnson wearing a blue suit looking confused
Boris Johnson quits: The PM has stepped down as leader of the Conservative party (Credit: Splash News)

Boris Johnson quits: PM makes statement

Johnson made a statement to the nation at lunchtime today.

He announced that he would be stepping down as Prime Minister.

He said: “I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, thank you for that incredible mandate. The biggest share of the vote since 1979.

I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world but them’s the breaks.

“The reason I have fought so hard to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so but because it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.

“I am immensely proud of the achievements of this government.”

He then mentioned “getting Brexit done”, “getting us all through the pandemic” and “leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression”.

As he makes his resignation, Boris will also have to meet with the Queen to tell her of his decision to dissolve Parliament.

He will, however, run the country for the foreseeable future until a new leader is appointed.

Boris Johnson announces he has quit at Downing Street
Boris Johnson made his announcement at lunchtime today (Credit: BBC)

Celebrities react to the news

Piers Morgan was among the first to react to the news that Boris Johnson had decided to quit.

He tweeted to say: “The party’s over.”

Piers added: “Boris Johnson quits as he led – boasting, blathering & blaming everyone but himself. What a terrible final speech by a man who turned out to be a truly terrible Prime Minister.”

Denise Welch asked: “Can Theresa May come back??”

Roman Kemp also joked about his exit.

Earlier on, This Morning pundit Gyles Brandreth let his jumper do the talking.

Sir Keir Starmer also welcomed the news, also calling for a General Election and a complete change of leadership for the country.

