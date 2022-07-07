Boris Johnson has quit as leader of the Conservative party, he has announced today (July 7).

His resignation came after scores of MPs stood down from their roles and called for him to leave office.

As a result, at lunchtime today, the Prime Minister made an announcement.

Boris Johnson quits: The PM has stepped down as leader of the Conservative party (Credit: Splash News)

Boris Johnson quits: PM makes statement

Johnson made a statement to the nation at lunchtime today.

He announced that he would be stepping down as Prime Minister.

He said: “I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, thank you for that incredible mandate. The biggest share of the vote since 1979.

I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world but them’s the breaks.

“The reason I have fought so hard to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so but because it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.

“I am immensely proud of the achievements of this government.”

He then mentioned “getting Brexit done”, “getting us all through the pandemic” and “leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression”.

As he makes his resignation, Boris will also have to meet with the Queen to tell her of his decision to dissolve Parliament.

He will, however, run the country for the foreseeable future until a new leader is appointed.

Boris Johnson made his announcement at lunchtime today (Credit: BBC)

Celebrities react to the news

Piers Morgan was among the first to react to the news that Boris Johnson had decided to quit.

He tweeted to say: “The party’s over.”

Piers added: “Boris Johnson quits as he led – boasting, blathering & blaming everyone but himself. What a terrible final speech by a man who turned out to be a truly terrible Prime Minister.”

Denise Welch asked: “Can Theresa May come back??”

Roman Kemp also joked about his exit.

Live footage of Boris refusing to leave 10 Downing Street! pic.twitter.com/lDjuHfHPur — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) July 7, 2022

Earlier on, This Morning pundit Gyles Brandreth let his jumper do the talking.

I knew that Gyles would have the perfect jumper for this day when it finally came, but I have to say that I was not prepared for the crotch pom-poms! 😂 @GylesB1 @thismorning #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/D32kDizpY7 — Titch 🐭 (@Titch_a_mouse) July 7, 2022

Sir Keir Starmer also welcomed the news, also calling for a General Election and a complete change of leadership for the country.

