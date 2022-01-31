Piers Morgan has praised Theresa May for ‘finishing Boris Johnson off’ in the House of Commons today (Monday January 31).

The former PM questioned the current PM over whether he failed to understand COVID rules or merely felt they didn’t apply to him as Mr Johnson apologised following the partial publication of Sue Gray’s report into ‘partygate’.

As well as highlighting a ‘failure of leadership’, the report also noted police are probing 12 events alleged to have taken place at Downing Street.

Piers hailed Mrs May’s withering comments as “savage” – and indicated they could very well end Mr Johnson’s stint as PM.

What Theresa May said to Boris Johnson

Mrs May led the fury from Mr Johnson’s own Tory MPs. She told him the public had the ‘right to expect him to set an example’.

Other Tories who slammed the PM in light of Sue Gray’s reduced paper into allegations of parties at Number 10 during lockdown included former chief whips Andrew Mitchell and Mark Harper.

Mrs May asked: “The COVID regulations imposed significant restrictions on the freedoms of members of the public.

“They had a right to expect their Prime Minister to have read the rules. To understand the meaning of the rules and indeed those around him to have done so, too. And to set an example in following those rules.

“What the Gray report does show is that Number 10 Downing Street was not observing the regulations they had imposed on members of the public.

“So either my right honourable friend had not read the rules or didn’t understand what they meant. Or [he] didn’t think the rules applied to Number 10. Which was it?”

Mr Johnson weakly claimed by way of reply: “No, Mr Speaker that is not what the Gray report says. I suggest that she waits to see the conclusion of the inquiry.”

How Piers Morgan reacted to Theresa May’s words to Boris Johnson

Piers made it clear the intervention could prove the fatal blow to Boris Johnson’s spell as Conservative leader and PM.

He tweeted to his followers: “Theresa May may just have finished Boris off. That was savage… and coming from a former Tory PM in Parliament, devastating.”

That was savage.

Piers also noted how the Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer‘s reaction to the PM’s statement left Tory MPs on the Government benches chastened.

He reflected: “Starmer’s very powerful speech being in heard in lethal (for Boris) silence by many Tories.”

How did Piers’ followers react?

Within moments, Piers’ tweet about Mrs May racked up thousands of engagements.

Scores of Twitter users demanded Mr Johnson leave his position immediately – and also agreed with Piers’ evaluation.

“Delivered with such brilliant grace,” one Twitter user replied.

Another wrote: “She was absolutely class.”

And a third tweeted: “Johnson will be gone in a few days. This is savage.”

