The death of Bill Turnbull at the age of just 66 has seen tributes pour in fans, friends and colleagues.

Good Morning Britain favourite Susanna Reid was among the first to share her sadness earlier today (September 1), when the news was announced.

Of course, the pair worked together on BBC Breakfast and were recently reunited when he stepped in briefly to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid were reunited on GMB in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

Death of Bill Turnbull: Susanna Reid pays tribute

Susanna reacted to the news on Twitter earlier this morning.

She reshared a news story detailing his death and shared her own tribute.

I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything.

It read: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business.

“I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything.

“But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them.”

She then added: “RIP Bill. We will miss you so much.”

Susanna’s friendship with Bill

The TV pairing worked together on BBC Breakfast during Susanna’s time on the show.

And, when Piers Morgan quit GMB, Bill stepped in to cover – much to the delight of viewers.

Co-stars were quick to send support to Susanna.

Julia Etchingham said: “Love to you too Susanna, you were wonderful onscreen together.”

Fans appeared to agree.

“Totally agree. They were magical on screen. Thoughts with his family & friends,” said another.

“He was always such a true gentleman! He will be greatly missed,” another commented.

Another said: “This is not the news I expected to hear this morning. Heartbreaking.

“Always loved watching Bill in the mornings and even when he did the special appearances on GMB with you Susanna.

“Thoughts with his family and friends at this tough time. RIP Bill .”

Another commented: “It’s not that long ago is it since he was on GMB. And what a warm, unassuming man he was. Really enjoyed his stint as guest presenter.”

Bill Turnbull on GMB

In February 2020, Bill and Susanna were reunited on screen on Good Morning Britain.

He was last seen on the show in May 2021 and, at the time, viewers called for Bill to become Piers’ permanent replacement.

