GMB guest host Bill Turnbull would be a popular choice to join the show permanently, going by the social media reaction.

Ex BBC Breakfast host Bill has reunited with former colleague Susanna Reid to fill in on the ITV morning series.

And while the 65-year-old is only scheduled to appear on GMB this week, many viewers want him back for good.

Bill Turnbull has been reunited with Susanna Reid on GMB (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Why is Bill Turnbull on GMB?

Bill previously guest hosted on GMB back in February, filling in as Piers Morgan took some time off.

Since then, Piers has departed the show and a number of temporary presenters have been brought in.

Read more: Piers Morgan responds to Richard Madeley after he offers to replace him on GMB

As well as Bill, Alastair Campbell has also stepped in. Richard Madeley has also been linked heavily with the GMB presenting vacancy. And Alex Beresford, Ben Shephard and Adil Ray have also sat in Piers’ old chair.

But Bill’s recruitment has particularly pleased viewers – even if, according to Susanna, he had sworn off doing breakfast telly ever again.

How did GMB viewers react?

Viewers posted an abundance of positive remarks about Bill’s appearance, with many clamouring for him to be handed the job.

“Loving Bill on the show, hope that he is retained?” hoped one social media user.

Can we keep Bill Turnbull locked in the studio so he can never leave?

Another congratulated him: “Well done Bill Turnbull hope you stay for a while.”

A third person tweeted: “Am loving Bill Turnbull. Please stay.”

And a fourth joked: “Can we keep Bill Turnbull locked in the studio so he can never leave? #GMB.”

Bill is back! (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Why GMB fans love Bill Turnbull

Several of those watching at home made it clear they found the show much less agitating with Bill on board.

One person tweeted: “Programme is so much more watchable and calm with Bill at the helm. This is the kind of broadcast we should have had through the pandemic.”

And others were delighted to witness Bill and Susanna’s easy interactions together.

Read more: GMB star Kate Garraway forced to delay work project due to health woes

“Love Susanna and Bill together, great chemistry. Could listen to Bill’s calming wisdom all day!” tweeted one observer.

And another agreed: “Loving Bill and Susanna. Very Zen, friendly vibe we need today.”

Piers quit Good Morning Britain in March (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Yet another viewer added how they reckon that Bill is an upgrade on Piers.

“I am glad to see Bill on our screens again,” they wrote.

“Far better than the other guy he replaced. Less cringe more professional. Well done @GMB.”

But not everyone agreed that Bill is their top choice to replace Piers.

One person tweeted: “Bill Turnbull for me is a Bill Turnoff.”

And another alleged: “Sorry, I find him dull, irritating and looks like a cardboard cut out.

“This show is boring, no excitement, cringeworthy and has two-faced people still in jobs on it. Also still making cheap swipes at Piers. It’s disgusting and low but they all laugh about it.”

– Good Morning Britain airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

