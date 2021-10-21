Bill Turnbull has announced he’s stepping down from his radio show for health reasons.

The former BBC Breakfast host, 65, said he’s leaving his show on Classic FM as he needs to “take some time to focus on getting better”.

Bill, who has been living with incurable prostate cancer since 2017, shared the news on Twitter today (October 21).

Taking to Twitter, Bill announced he’s leaving his radio show for health reasons (Credit: ITV)

Bill Turnbill leaves radio show

The star said: “With great regret I am taking a leave of absence from my show @classicfm, for health reasons.

“The road has been a bit bumpy recently, and I need to take some time to focus on getting better.

“I’m sorry to do this, as I absolutely love doing the programme, and have hugely enjoyed the past five years.”

I am very grateful to friends and colleagues @global for the love and support they have shown me.

And I will be back, just as soon as I can be.

And I will be back, just as soon as I can be. — Bill Turnbull (@billtu) October 21, 2021

Bill added: “I am very grateful to friends and colleagues @global for the love and support they have shown me.

“And I will be back, just as soon as I can be.”

His fans flocked to the tweet to share their support to Bill.

One person wrote: “Your health comes first, Bill. I shall miss your cheery self at the weekends. I wish you very well indeed.”

Another said: “You are a legend. Your health is the most important thing to focus on now. May your recovery be as smoothly as possible.”

Fans sent support to Bill (Credit: Terry Scott / SplashNews.com)

One added: “Sending nothing but good vibes Bill, hope you are back soon.”

Meanwhile, Bill has previously opened up about his cancer battle in interviews.

In November last year, Bill appeared on Good Morning Britain and said he had “good days and bad days”.

He said: “Good days and bad days, and that sort of thing.

“I’m very much helped by the fact that I can still work and do my show for Classic FM.”

Bill Turnbull cancer

Bill confirmed his cancer diagnosis publicly in 2018, a few months after being told by doctors.

He said the cancer had spread to his bones.

Meanwhile, Bill explained in 2019 that “the long-term outlook wasn’t good at all”.

In May last year, Bill said that he feels “very, very” calm about the inevitability of death.

