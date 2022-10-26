Ben Shephard calls out Kate Garraway’s habit on GMB: ‘She knows it really upsets me’

Ben Shephard has called out his GMB co-star, Kate Garraway, over a “bad” backstage habit.

Ben regularly presents the ITV show with Kate, and the pair have become very close over the years.

However, it appears there’s one part of their friendship that Ben could do without.

In fact, Kate has a “bad” habit that “really upsets” Ben every time she does it.

Ben shared his confession during an interview with Express at the Pride of Britain Awards this week.

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway at the NTAs (Credit: Splashnews)

Ben Shephard calls out GMB star Kate Garraway

Ben explained: “Mostly with me and Kate, it’s me trying to tidy the desk, me trying to move stuff to try and pick up the rubbish that she’s thrown on the floor.

“Often we’ll be talking about the person who’s just been in and what’s coming up all that sort of stuff. Kate will be trying to order some Marmite on toast just because she knows it really upsets me.”

He added: “It smells so bad and I hate Marmite, she loves Marmite.”

Elsewhere, Ben recently labelled Kate a “superhero”.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Ben said he’s consistently impressed by how the presenter manages to “hold her family together” through their darkest times, while still juggling her career on ITV.

He added: “We share texts quite regularly and she’ll tell me about the crazy things that are going on in her life.

“Darcey [her 16-year-old daughter] has just done her GCSEs and how Kate’s holding down a job and keeping the family afloat is miraculous.”

Ben was by Kate’s side as her husband Derek Draper battled Covid-19 in hospital and now as he faces the after-effects.

Derek is still poorly as over the summer, he suffered a ‘life-threatening’ battle with sepsis.

In addition, reports claimed at the time that Kate was by Derek’s side as he underwent an operation on his kidneys.

Kate Garraway has been working overtime in her personal life (Credit: Splashnews)

Will Derek Draper be home for Xmas?

Kate recently revealed that Derek was back in hospital after developing sepsis again.

The star revealed that Derek is “desperate” to return home.

When asked if Derek would be out of hospital for Christmas, Kate told The Sun: “Well hopefully before. He seems to be on the right side of it now and he’s desperate to get back home so hopefully before.”

She added: “I’m sort of living my life a day at a time if that doesn’t sound too ridiculous.

“I remain constantly inspired by those around him – not just for their expertise but for their loving care. On his birthday they wrote in a card, ‘We celebrate every day your braveness and strength to keep going through the pain, struggles and setbacks.'”

Read more: NTAs viewers fume as Ant and Dec win best presenter again: ‘Alison was robbed!’

What do you think of Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway’s friendship? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.