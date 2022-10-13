Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek is in hospital again in latest update: ‘We are fighting to get him home’

Kate Garraway has issued an update on her husband Derek Draper’s condition as he battles his latest illness.

Derek was hospitalised with Covid in March 2020. He later went into a coma and spent a year in the hospital.

Since he returned home in April 2021, Kate has been caring for Derek alongside a team of carers.

In a new interview, Kate shared some heartbreaking news.

She told The Sun that there has been a setback in Derek’s progress and that he has been staying at the hospital while he attempts to recover.

Kate Garraway gives latest Derek Draper update

“Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis that again threatened his life and we are again fighting to get him home,” she revealed.

During the summer, Kate was forced to pull out of Good Morning Britain after Derek became “seriously unwell”.

She later went on to confirm that he was suffering from sepsis.

Meanwhile, Kate went on to confess that being Derek’s carer has become a long-term commitment.

The ITV presenter shared that while she was grateful for “clap for carers”, she thinks people forget that taking care of someone is a full-time job.

She added to The Sun: “We all clapped for carers with vigour during the pandemic because they were saving lives right before our very eyes, but the trouble is, when the direct fear of life-or-death passes, this celebration gets quickly forgotten, but the caring goes on.

“It’s not sexy or the stuff of movies, like pulling someone from a burning building or giving mouth to mouth, but it’s no less vital to life.”

Despite the hard work, Kate recently told fans on Instagram that she refuses to give up.

She said: “That’s the thing about caring; you want it to carry on because you want the person surviving and with you. But there isn’t an endpoint, and it doesn’t get any easier,” she said.

Kate on Derek’s health struggles

Earlier this summer, Kate shared details of Derek’s terrifying sepsis battle with ITV viewers.

“We called an ambulance, went to A&E and they said he had very severe sepsis, life-threatening sepsis,” Kate said on Good Morning Britain.

“So, it was really dramatic. Brilliant work by the A&E, absolutely extraordinary. Because when you’ve got sepsis, the big challenge is to find the source of the infection quickly, and get the right antibiotics and his blood pressure was so low.”

Kate previously opened up about her marriage to Derek, telling Good Housekeeping: “When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus. In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed.”

