BBC presenter at the centre of explicit picture scandal named as Huw Edwards

The BBC presenter at the centre of the explicit picture scandal has been named as newsreader Huw Edwards.

The allegations first emerged on July 7, with The Sun claiming a 17 year old, who is now 20, was paid £35,000 for images over a period of three years.

Two days later, the star was suspended. The BBC shared in a statement: “The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May. New allegations were put to us on Thursday (July 6) of a different nature. In addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols. We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended.”

Fast-forward to Wednesday, July 12 and the presenter has been named.

BBC presenter named

Huw Edwards has been named as the presenter at the centre of the allegations. The news was announced in a statement from his wife.

In her statement, Vicky Flind said her husband was ‘suffering from serious mental health issues’ and is now ‘receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future’ as she asked for privacy for her family.

Star urged to come forward and defend himself

Before the presenter was named, a number of other stars had urged him to come forward. After being viciously trolled and falsely named on social media, Jeremy Vine urged him: “I’m starting to think the BBC presenter involved in the scandal should now come forward publicly. These new allegations will result in yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues of his.”

Piers Morgan also tweeted about the man in question. He said: “Everyone in UK media knows who it is, including everyone working at the BBC – many of whose other male presenters continue to be wrongly targeted/tarnished on social media as being the person involved.It’s an untenable situation. The presenter should name and defend himself.”

Latest allegations

Before the star was named, four young people had made serious allegations against him.

The first came from a young person who was reportedly paid £35,000 for explicit pictures. The second alleged that the presenter threatened them after they hinted they’d reveal his identity.

On July 11, a third person claimed the star had broken Covid-19 lockdown rules to meet them. And a fourth then alleged the presenter sent them “creepy” messages on Instagram.

