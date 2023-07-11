Jeremy Vine calls on BBC presenter to make himself known after being falsely placed in frame

Jeremy Vine has joined those calling on the BBC presenter caught up in the explicit picture scandal to come forward.

The Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 host shared his views in a tweet this evening – after more allegations came to light.

It follows entirely false guesses by people on the social media platform that he could be the BBC presenter in question.

Jeremy Vine is one of a few BBC hosts whose names have been bandied around incorrectly since the scandal blew up at the weekend.

He wrote: “I’m starting to think the BBC presenter involved in the scandal should now come forward publicly.

“These new allegations will result in yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues of his.

“And the BBC, which I’m sure he loves, is on its knees with this. But it is his decision and his alone.”

Fresh allegations about BBC presenter

This afternoon (Tuesday, July 11), BBC News shared details of a second person said to have been contacted by the suspended BBC star.

They claim to have been first contacted anonymously by the male presenter on a dating app. They alleged that they were put under pressure to meet up but never did.

The young person then hinted online that they might name the presenter and have claimed that, as a result, they were sent abusive, expletive-filled messages.

It’s claimed that, after first connecting on the dating app, the conversation between the two moved to another platform. It’s alleged that it was at this stage the presenter revealed his identity and asked the young person to keep it a secret.

Piers Morgan pipes up

Earlier today, Piers Morgan urged the presenter to publicly identify himself.

Also posted on Twitter, the GB News anchor wrote: “Everyone in UK media knows who it is, including everyone working at the BBC – many of whose other male presenters continue to be wrongly targeted/tarnished on social media as being the person involved.

“It’s an untenable situation. The presenter should name and defend himself.”

Jeremy Vine denial

At the weekend, Jeremy tweeted: “Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the ‘BBC presenter’ in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me.”

