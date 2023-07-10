Police investigating ‘malicious communications’ on social media as TV stars like Nicky Campbell and Jeremy Vine targeted amid BBC scandal

Police are launching an investigation after some BBC stars were falsely accused of being the presenter that allegedly paid a teenager for explicit pictures.

At the weekend, it was reported that a BBC household name had been suspended after allegedly sending the person thousands for explicit pictures.

Due to the person in question being unnamed, many social media users have been speculating online. Furthermore, this has led to users falsely accusing BBC stars such as Nicky Campbell and Jeremy Vine of being the certain individual.

Jeremy Vine, who hosts a show on BBC Radio 2, has cleared his name (Credit: Channel 5)

Police launch probe after false accusations against Nicky Campbell and Jeremy Vine

According to the MailOnline, a statement from the police read: “On Saturday July 8, police received a report of malicious communication in relation to a post on social media. An investigation is under way and inquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests.”

Taking to Twitter recently, Jeremy Vine cleared his name by responding to Twitter trolls who falsely accused him.

He wrote: “I’ve passed screenshots of your messages about me to a lawyer. They are seriously defamatory. They are completely and utterly untrue.”

Jeremy then revealed that his lawyer told him that what the troll did is the “quickest way to lose £20,000”.

Nicky also took to his BBC Radio 5 Live show to clear his name.

He said: “Obviously thoughts with the alleged victim and family. So a bit of perspective here. Worse things happen at sea as they say. But it was a distressing weekend, I can’t deny it, for me and others falsely named.

“Today I am having further conversations with the police in terms of malicious communication and with lawyers in terms of defamation.”

Nicky Campbell cleared his name on his BBC Radio show (Credit: BBC)

BBC statement

On Sunday July 9, the BBC released a statement about the The Sun‘s report.

They stated: “The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May. New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature. And in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.

“We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended. We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues. The BBC Board will continue to be kept up to date.”

Read more: Top BBC star suspended following accusation they ‘paid teenager £35,000 for sexually explicit pics’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know