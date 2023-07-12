Scandal-hit BBC presenter ‘broke Covid lockdown laws’ to meet young person from dating site

The BBC presenter who was suspended for allegedly paying a teenager for explicit photos reportedly broke Covid lockdown laws to meet another young person from a dating site.

At the weekend, the BBC confirmed it had a suspended a male presenter over allegations he paid a teenager for explicit photos. The presenter in question hasn’t been named. The young person involved has said the allegations are “rubbish”, via their lawyer.

On Tuesday (July 11), a second person came forward to accuse the presenter at the centre of the scandal of threatening behaviour.

The scandal-hit BBC presenter has been hit with fresh accusations from a third person (Credit: Cover Images)

BBC presenter scandal

Now The Sun claims it has seen messages which suggest that the presenter allegedly sent cash and asked for a picture from a third person, as well as visiting the 23-year-old’s home.

When he told me his name and what he did I put two and two together.

The person, who the presenter allegedly met, told the publication: “The BBC were briefing the nation on the rules — when their star who was part of the institution was quite happy to break them.”

Meanwhile, the young person claimed that the star had travelled across London to another county to meet them at their flat in February 2021.

The BBC presenter has had fresh accusations against them (Credit: Cover Images)

BBC latest

They allegedly first met the presenter in November 2020 on a dating site. The person reportedly told The Sun: “I got a message from him from an account that didn’t have his picture. We started chatting and I didn’t know it was the star at the time.

“When he told me his name and what he did I put two and two together.”

The person claimed that the star pressed for a face-to-face encounter. Despite England, at the time, being in a three-tier system amid the pandemic, the presenter allegedly discussed meeting straight away.

The person alleged: “He was always ­asking to meet and I found it quite pressurising. There were restrictions and they kept getting stricter but he constantly asked. He wanted something to happen.”

A fourth person has also came forward with accusations against the star (Credit: Cover Images)

More accusations

The Sun claims it’s seen messages allegedly between the presenter and the person.

The presenter reportedly asked the person on December 12, 2020: “Maybe let me know which days might work next week.” However, when it came to the meeting, the presenter reportedly said: “I think tomorrow is tricky. I’m nervous with T3 restrictions.”

The person said they “kept fobbing him off but he became so persistent”. They claimed that the presenter allegedly started getting “really demanding when I made excuses not to meet him”.

According to The Sun, on February 18, 2021, the presenter travelled on public transport to meet the young person.

The person claimed the presenter “came round for an hour” and they “chatted”. They also claimed that the star was “obsessed with me making him a cup of tea”.

They also alleged that the presenter had sent them a “present” of £200 – one of three payments.

Fourth person comes forward

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, a fourth young person came forward with fresh accusations against the BBC presenter. The star allegedly started a chat with a teen follower from his Instagram account, according to The Sun.

The person claimed they were contacted by the star when they were 17. Speaking to the publication, they alleged: “Looking back now it does seem creepy because he was messaging me when I was still at school. In light of everything now, I feel shocked because as a broadcaster it is a name everyone would trust.

“I had no reason to think it was anything beyond that at that time.”

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC for comment.

Read more: Second young person comes forward with fresh accusations about scandal-hit BBC presenter

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.