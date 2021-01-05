The funeral for Barbara Windsor will take place this Friday as Ross Kemp prepares to give a eulogy.

The EastEnders legend, who sadly passed away last month at the age of 83, will be laid to rest at Golders Green Crematorium in London.

Only 30 mourners, including husband Scott Mitchell, will be able to pay their respects to the late star due to coronavirus restrictions.

Dame Barbara Windsor’s funeral will take place on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Celebrity deaths 2020: All the stars we’ve sadly lost this year

Barbara Windsor: Who will attend the funeral?

Last month, close friend Christopher Biggins revealed he would be speaking at Bab’s funeral.

Appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch, the star said: “Steph, what I have to say to you is – I wish that when we die, all of us, we had 24 hours looking down to hear what people say about us.

“Because Barbara would have been thrilled. I have never seen an outcry of horror from everybody that she died.

“She was the most extraordinary woman and she was a friend of mine for 40 years and she was so special.”

Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell will join mourners at the service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking about the funeral, Biggins explained: “I’m very honoured because you can only have 30 people at the funeral.

“I am one of the speakers. Anna Karen is speaking about her early life, I’m speaking about the middle part of her life.

Ross from EastEnders is talking about that part of her life

“Ross [Kemp] from EastEnders is talking about that part of her life. It will be very, very sad.

“I wish there was a way that we could record it so people can watch it online.”

Ross Kemp will give a eulogy (Credit: ITV)

Ross Kemp pays tribute to former co-star Barbara

Soon after her death, EastEnders co-star Ross took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

The 56-year-old, who previously played Barbara’s son Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap, posted a snap alongside his former colleague ‘Bar’.

He penned: “Dame Barbara Windsor, the woman who always had time for everybody, has sadly left us. I will miss Bar always.

“My thoughts are with her husband Scott, who could have done no more and who stayed strong for her to the very end‬.”

Barbara passed away after battling Alzheimer’s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Dame Barbara Windsor: Late star’s husband Scott Mitchell sets up charity condolence book

Meanwhile, husband Scott previously admitted he “can’t believe she’s not here”.

Just one week after her death, Scott said: “I can’t believe only a week ago she was still here and now she’s not. There’s the circle of life. I don’t think I can still believe it to be honest with you.”

Barbara passed away following a long-standing battle with Alzheimer’s.

Despite the tragedy, it’s since been revealed donations to Alzheimer’s Research have risen by 300 per cent.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.