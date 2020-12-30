While 2020 has provided us with plenty of joyous showbiz moments, we’ve also had a number of devastating celebrity deaths.

From television to music, we remember those who sadly lost their lives this year and the legacies they’ve left behind.

Love Island star Caroline Flack passed away in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity deaths 2020: Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack died on February 15 aged 40.

The Love Island host was found dead in her Stoke Newington home after sadly taking her own life.

She died a few weeks before she was due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Caroline’s celebrity pals were devastated, with Olly Murs saying: “Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end.”

Hollywood star Kirk Douglas died aged 103 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kirk Douglas

We said goodbye to Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas in the same month.

Tributes poured in for the 103-year-old star, who was the father of actor Michael Douglas.

Confirming his father’s passing, he said in a statement: “To me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

As well as Spartacus, Kirk was known for 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Lonely Are the Brave and The Bad and the Beautiful.

June and Leon Bernicoff rose to fame on Gogglebox (Credit: SplashNews.com)

June Bernicoff

In May, former Gogglebox favourite June Bernicoff died aged 82 following a short illness.

Gogglebox’s Executive Producer, Tania Alexander, confirmed the sad news in a statement.

June appeared on the Channel 4 series alongside her husband Leon, who passed away in December 2017.

The show paid tribute to the much-loved star at the end of an episode.

Vera Lynn died aged 103 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn died in June, leaving the nation devastated.

The We’ll Meet Again singer was nicknamed the Forces’ Sweetheart.

Her family confirmed the sad news in a statement, crediting the star as “one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers”.

Piers Morgan and Coronation Street were among those who paid tribute shortly after her death.

Kelly Preston was the wife of John Travolta (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly Preston

John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston tragically passed away in July.

The star died aged 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer, leaving behind daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 10.

John issued a touching statement about his wife of nearly three decades.

He said: “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Nicholas Lyndhurst with his wife Lucy and their late son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Archie Lyndhurst

Nicholas Lyndhurst’s son Archie lost his life to a “short illness” back in September.

The son of the Only Fools and Horses star was a popular CBBC actor on So Awkward and was just 19 at the time of his death.

Family friend Jack Whitehall paid tribute to him, writing: “The world has been robbed of a truly special soul.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas said: “Lucy and I are utterly grief-stricken and respectfully request privacy.”

Bobby Ball was one half of the comedy double act Cannon and Ball (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity deaths 2020: Bobby Ball

Comedian Bobby Ball, who was one half of the comedy double act Cannon and Ball with Tommy Cannon, died at the age of 76.

The star had tested positive for coronavirus before his death, which left the world of comedy devastated.

During an appearance on This Morning, Tommy admitted he “couldn’t make sense” of it all.

“It’s an awful time,” he said. “I can’t make any sense of it yet, I really can’t, I miss him terribly, I loved him to bits.”

Sean Connery battled dementia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir Sean Connery

James Bond legend Sir Sean Connery passed away in October at the age of 90.

The veteran actor was suffering from dementia, leaving behind his beloved wife Micheline and son.

Micheline was with her husband as he died in his sleep at their home in the Bahamas.

She told the Daily Mail he was a “model of a man” who had struggled to communicate in recent months because of his illness.

Des O’Connor died ‘peacefully’ in his sleep (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Des O’Connor

The showbiz world said goodbye to much-loved TV personality Des O’Connor in November.

The Countdown host left behind his wife Jodie Brooke Wilson and their five children.

He died “peacefully” in his sleep in hospital aged 88.

Announcing the devastating news, a statement read: “He was a joy to work with – he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional. He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen. He adored his family – they were everything to him.”

Barbara Windsor recently passed away (Credit: SplashNews)

Dame Barbara Windsor

In December, Dame Barbara Windsor sadly passed away aged 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

The actress, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2014, enjoyed a staggering career that lasted 70 years.

Her husband, Scott Mitchell said that she died peacefully in a London care home.

Meanwhile, Barbara’s former EastEnders colleagues rushed to share their condolences.

Adam Woodyatt said: “I grew up watching Babs in the Carry On films and for me to then work with her it was a privilege and honour and I have so many happy memories and moments that I will always cherish.”

