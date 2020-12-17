Dame Barbara Windsor passed away on 10 December of this year, aged 83.

And her widowed husband, Scott Mitchell, 57, has set up a book of condolence.

Members of the public will be able to post condolence tributes to the late Barbara via a JustGiving page.

And they will have the opportunity to donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The former EastEnders actress passed away after long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Barbara Windsor passed away earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews)

Dame Barbara Windsor suffered from dementia

Barbara was diagnosed with the illness back in 2014.

Scott said of the online condolence book: “I’ve been asked by so many people what they can do to honour Barbara. And both of our wishes was for more money to be invested into dementia research.

“That’s why I’d ask people, if they can, to share their memories of Barbara. And consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK. However small or large.

“Alzheimer’s Research UK is a charity that’s doing so much to ensure future generations don’t have to go through the same heartbreak I and so many others have.

Barbara Windsor with her husband Scott Mitchell (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans, friends and family can donate on the JustGiving page

“The donation page will also act as a book of condolence. Where people can share their many stories, tributes and anecdotes about her. I know that will provide comfort to so many, and I’ll be reading every one of them.”

While Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We remember Dame Barbara first and foremost for lighting up our screens in her inimitable appearances over many years.

“But in her later years, and supported by husband Scott, Barbara also put enormous efforts into campaigning to help improve dementia care and research as she battled the condition herself.

The Dame was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 (Splash)

“We are touched by Scott and Barbara’s desire to support research as her legacy, and even in a year so disrupted by COVID-19, our resolve to find breakthroughs has never been greater.

Before adding: “We hope people will share their memories of Barbara’s life and work. And they can choose to support Alzheimer’s Research UK’s work if they can.

“Losing a loved one to dementia creates heartache across families and friendships. But research brings hope that we can change the lives of people with the condition. And Barbara’s memory only strengthens our determination to achieve this.”

How to donate to Barbara Windsor’s condolences book

Donations can be made at Barbara Windsor’s JustGiving page here.

On the official page, the description includes: “On the evening of Thursday, December 10, we lost Dame Barbara Windsor – a National Treasure who entertained us through the decades. And in her final years, became a powerful voice for the 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK.



“This dedicated page has been set up at the request of Barbara’s devoted husband Scott. And will act as a Book of Condolence that her family, friends and many fans can contribute to.

Finally adding: “Scott has asked that people consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK in her memory. To support the search for breakthrough treatments.”

