M&S fans drooling as store unveils its 'amazing' new Percy Pig Crispy Bars

We've got good news for fans of M&S cutie Percy Pig.

After the recent boozy Percy cocktail and a delicious ice cream, comes another new incarnation of the nation's favourite pig.

And, if you enjoyed Rice Krispie cakes as a child, you're going to love these!

Let us introduce you to the Percy Pig Crispy Bar.

Naturally, because it's an M&S Rice Krispie bar, it'll be far superior to any you've had before.

This one contains not one but two Percy goodies as the sweet treat features the Dessert Sauce and chopped Percy Pig sweets.

"OMG I could eat them right now," said one Percy fan. "I’m definitely going to M&S this week, I need some Percy!"

Another added: "OMG wow!"

"Delicious and moreish"

M&S said the Percy Pig Crispy Bars are "so delicious and moreish".

And it even urged lockdown Brits to take a break from baking banana bread and create these treats instead.

You'll need a packet of Percy Pigs for the recipe (Credit: M&S)

"These bars are so easy to make and only require a few ingredients including our Mini Marshmallows, Percy Pigs and our INCREDIBLE Percy Pig dessert sauce," an Instagram post said.

Posting on Instagram, M&S shared all the ingredients needed and a recipe.

"Next time we go M&S we will pick up the stuff," said one keen baker.

OMG I could eat them right now. I’m definitely going to M&S this week, I need some Percy!

"Definitely making these," another declared.

If you want to make them, you will need 40g unsalted butter; 250g mini marshmallows; 100g Rice Krispies; 126g Percy Pig Dessert Sauce; and 170g bag of Percy Pigs chopped into small pieces.

How to make them

To start, line a large square baking tin with parchment.

Then melt the butter over a low heat in a saucepan.

Next, add 200g of mini marshmallows and the Dessert Sauce. Stir until melted and take off the heat.

Then stir in the Rice Krispies until completely covered in the sauce, and add 125g of the chopped Percy Pigs.

Next, press into the baking tray until flat and even.

Top with the remaining Percy Pigs and marshmallows and gently press into the top of the mixture.

There's also a Percy Pig ice cream on sale (Credit: M&S)

Then comes the hardest part – chill in the fridge for four hours or overnight.

Once they're set, take them out of the baking tray and turn onto a chopping board and cut with a sharp knife.

Then all you have to do is eat them, perhaps with a side of the M&S ice cream…

Last week, M&S released a recipe for its delicious s'mores, with many saying they couldn't wait to create the classic campfire treat.

