A Percy Pig cocktail exists and fans of the M&S sweets are saying it's 'unreal'

While M&S has launched a range of Percy Pig goodies already this year, none have caught our eye quite as much as this boozy creation.

Let us introduce you to the new Percy Pig cocktail.

Yes, you read that right. A Percy Pig cocktail exists and it's delicious!

And the fab boozy creation has a name – all hail The Pigtini.

Yes, after the likes of Percy Pig ice cream, pancakes and muffins, the humble M&S sweet has been given a rather alcoholic makeover.

The drink is the brainchild of food and drink blogger Emma's Cakes & Cocktails.

And she shared the Percy treat with her Instagram followers.

Of the pretty pink drink, she said: "The perfect drink for how I’m feeling just now!"

Emma added: "This is more of a dessert than a drink, but so so good!"

To make it, you will need a handful of strawberries, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, some ice, two shots of Tequila Rose and a tablespoon of the M&S Percy Pig Dessert Sauce.

The sauce launched earlier this year to rave reviews from M&S shoppers, so the new cocktail is sure to go down a treat with its fans,.

This is more of a dessert than a drink, but so so good!

All you have to do is combine all the ingredients in a blender.

Then pour your frozen cocktail into a martini glass and serve – topped with Percy Pigs and a fancy cocktail umbrella, of course!

"How unreal," said one of her followers.

"Oh my god," said another.

"Unreal!" another agreed.

Make it kiddie friendly

However, seeing as Percy is a PG sweet, Emma did tell her followers they could make the cocktail kiddie friendly.

Simply leave out the alcohol and it'll taste (almost) as nice.

"Two shots of Tequila Rose optional? Hmmm no. How about two shots minimum and half a bottle optional!" one follower joked.

We know what we'll be making this weekend…

If gin's more your thing, M&S has launched a new Glitter Globe gin.

It costs £15, is in store now and features a deliciously sweet elderflower gin liqueur, all mixed in a bottle with edible 23 carat gold leaf.

M&S has launched a new Glitter Globe gin (Credit: M&S)

Enjoy on the rocks, with soda and mint, or mix up M&S' fantastic glittery We’re All Gin This Together cocktail, featuring a glass of fizz and a measure of the gin!

Will you be trying a cocktail this weekend? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.