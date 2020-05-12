The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 12th May 2020
Biscoff fans have 'died and gone to heaven' as Lotus launches ice cream stuffed with chewy chocolate brownie pieces

It's on sale now!

By Nancy Brown
Just when you thought the tubs of Biscoff ice cream couldn't get any better, Lotus has only gone and given them an upgrade.

Lotus launched its Biscoff ice cream in the UK back in February.

However, it was only available in one flavour.

"When a unique biscuit meets delicious ice cream," the blurb read.

The original ice cream is available in all UK supermarkets (Credit: Morrisons)

"A masterpiece of dairy ice cream paired with crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuits and smooth Biscoff Spread."

It added: "A delicious taste sensation that won't leave you cold!"

Now, with the sun shining and summer most definitely on its way, one foodie blogger has spotted a new flavour on sale in the freezer aisle of Asda.

Let us introduce you to the newest Biscoff ice cream on the UK block – and it's stuffed with "chewy" chocolate brownies.

Heaven in a tub!

"Here’s the scoop," said the blurb. "A masterpiece of dairy ice cream, crunchy Lotus Biscoff cookies and cookie butter paired with chewy chocolate brownie."

Doesn't it sound like heaven in a tub?

"OMG I think I have died and gone to heaven," said one Biscoff lover.

The chocolate brownie flavour has been available in the States for a while, but NewFoodsUK spotted it on sale in Asda this week.

"New!! @lotusbiscoffuk ice cream with Chocolate Brownies in it! Now at @asda," they excitedly exclaimed.

"We need to try this one," said one follower using the love heart eyes emoji.

"Oh wow!" said another.

"They are introducing new flavours!" another beamed.

New!! @lotusbiscoffuk ice cream with Chocolate Brownies in it! Now at @asda!

Hopefully the chocolate brownie Biscoff ice cream is just the tip of the, erm, ice cream iceberg.

More flavours to come?

A range of other Biscoff ice cream tubs are actually on sale in America.

Last year, American blogger CandyHunter wrote: "The new Biscoff ice cream is finally in stores! There are five flavours: Original, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Brownies, Blueberry Cheesecake and Belgian Chocolate Chip."

Biscoff ice cream is available in five flavours in America (Credit: Lotus)

The people behind NewFoodsUK revealed it was the "best ice cream" they'd had in a "very, very long time".

They also pleaded with the makers to introduce the range to our shores.

"Please please @lotusbiscoffuk bring to the UK," they said.

It appears Lotus could be listening… Eyes peeled for more flavour launches!

