M&S unveils new chocolate s'mores filled with gooey marshmallows and its Milk & Cookies chocolate spread

The food gods at M&S have unveiled a delicious new treat and we guarantee it'll have you yelling "gimme s'mores"!

Yes, the campfire treat, best known from American teen movies, has landed at M&S.

They feature a delicious combination of marshmallow and chocolate sandwiched between two biscuits and then toasted.

We're not drooling, you are!

Cook the American campfire on your summer barbecue (Credit: M&S)

Perfect for those warmer summer nights outside, they can even be cooked on the barbecue.

However, these aren't just any s'mores, they're M&S s'mores and naturally they're pretty special.

These ones are sandwiched with the store's Milk & Cookies Chocolate Spread.

Read more: Lidl launches barbecue pizza oven in time for summer

And, once it's melted, we think you'd be hard pressed to find anything that tastes better.

However, while the store isn't selling the s'mores pre-packaged, everything you need to make them will be grouped together on the shelves.

Freebies in store

And recipe instructions will also be available for you to pick up for free.

"Best known as the campfire treat in our favourite American teen movies, this summer M&S Food is teaching customers how to make their own gorgeously gooey s’mores in the oven or even on the barbecue!" said a rep.

Pick up the biscuits in store (Credit: M&S)

"A delicious combination of marshmallow and chocolate sandwiched between two biscuits and then toasted, these are such a popular treat across the pond," it added.

Easy to prepare and ready in two minutes, all you’ll need is biscuits or cookies, chocolate or chocolate spread, marshmallows and tin foil.

Read more: Aldi teams up with Deliveroo to offer same-day grocery delivery

At M&S, you'll find a bag of marshmallows for £1, milk chocolate digestives for 80p, Milk & Cookies Chocolate Spread, £2 and 46% Dominican milk chocolate, £2.

All you have to do is spoon the Milk & Cookies spread on one side of two biscuits.

A delicious combination of marshmallow and chocolate sandwiched between two biscuits and then toasted.

Then sandwich a marshmallow and a square of chocolate between them.

Warm them on the BBQ

Simply wrap in foil then heat on the barbecue or oven for two minutes.

M&S product developer Natalie Tate said: "S’mores are still growing in popularity in the UK, despite the fact that most of us will have all three ingredients in our cupboards at any time."

And don't forget the spread (Credit: M&S

She added: "The chocolate connoisseurs among us can have fun playing around to find their favourite flavour combination. However my TOP tip is to try them with a generous spoonful of our Milk & Cookies Chocolate Spread."

Natalie explained the spread has been a "customer favourite since it launched last Christmas".

Will you be making them? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.