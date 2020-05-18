Lidl is launching a barbecue pizza oven just in time for the hottest week of the year

With temperatures set to soar this week, Lidl has just the thing to help you enjoy that lockdown sunshine.

It's due to be the hottest week of the year so far and there's surely nothing better than a barbecue as temperatures heat up.

Unless, that is, it's a pizza cooked on a barbecue.

Pizza cooked on a barbecue is perfect for summer (Credit: Pexels)

Perfect for those looking to up their barbecue game, let us introduce you to Lidl's latest launch – a barbecue pizza oven.

It works on both gas and charcoal barbecues. And it can be used to create deliciously fresh 12in pizzas.

There's also no need to worry about a soggy bottom if you like a generously-topped pizza.

The barbecue topper comes with a removable pizza stone and a perforated base for "optimal air circulation and heat distribution".

Perfect crispy base

It's also moisture-absorbent for a perfectly crisp pizza base every time.

The oven comes with an integrated thermostat for easy temperature control.

The barbecue pizza oven costs £39.99 (Credit: Lidl)

You'll just need a barbecue that's bigger than the oven, which measures 40cm x 35cm.

"Show off your pizza-making prowess and make the most of the warm summer nights ahead with this clever piece of kit," a Lidl rep said.

Described as a "game changer", the barbecue pizza oven can also be used to bake bread.

"Pizza and sourdough fans alike will be dough-lighted as the game-changing barbecue pizza oven can also be used to bake bread," said the Lidl rep.

"Whether customers want to throw a pizza party at home, or test their culinary prowess, the barbecue pizza oven is the perfect accessory for any garden," said the rep.

The oven sits on top of a barbecue (Credit: Unsplash)

Any "pizza party" should, however, only be enjoyed with those you share your home with, according to the government's lockdown restrictions.

Lidl's barbecue accessories

If you're looking for barbecue pizza oven utensils, Lidl also has you covered.

It's also launching a pizza paddles so you'll look the part when serving up your home-made creations!

It costs £9.99 and you can pick it up when you head into store for the pizza oven.

The store is also selling a pizza paddle (Credit: Lidl)

It costs £39.99 and will be available in store on Thursday (May 21).

A sound investment for what's looking like a summer spent in the comfort of your own garden!

