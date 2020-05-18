Aldi teams up with Deliveroo to launch same-day grocery home delivery service

Bargain supermarket Aldi has finally started offering home deliveries.

And shoppers could get their groceries the very same day, thanks to the team up with Deliveroo.

Aldi has revealed it is trialing a home delivery shopping service, with customers able to pick from a list of 150 items.

Aldi is trialing a home delivery service (Credit: Aldi)

Customers order via the app, then the items are picked and packed by an Aldi shop assistant.

They're then given to the Deliveroo driver, who drops them at your door – sometimes within 30 minutes of you placing your order.

Read more: Emily Atack shows off her lockdown body transformation

Items on offer include essentials such as bread, milk and fresh produce.

"Great idea," said one shopper.

Another added: "If Aldi goes on Deliveroo I will never leave my flat."

However, there is a catch.

If Aldi goes on Deliveroo I will never leave my flat.

It's currently only available from Nottingham's Daleside Road store.

However, there is good news.

The items will be delivered by Deliveroo (Credit: Cover Images)

Aldi is set to expand to trial to seven other stores across the East Midlands in June.

And, if it's a success, the service could be rolled out nationwide by the end of the year.

Although Aldi hasn't revealed which seven stores will be added to its home delivery offering, it will show up on the Deliveroo app if you're in one of their catchment areas.

Shoppers will have to place an order of at least £15 and a delivery charge of £4.99 will be added to all orders.

"New and exciting venture"

Aldi chief exec Giles Hurley said: "We hope the new trial with Deliveroo will provide more customers with access to great quality, affordable food at Aldi."

He added: "This is a new and exciting venture for Aldi and we will be constantly reviewing how we can best serve our customers and continue to provide them with the high quality products they are used to in store."

Read more: Lidl offers barbecue pizza oven just in time for the warm weather

Aldi currently doesn't offer groceries on home delivery.

However, last month, it did launch an essential items grocery box costing £24.99 that is available for home delivery.

Safety measure have been implemented if you are shopping in store (Credit: Cover Images)

It contains 22 essential items such as pasta, rice and tinned soup.

Aldi's Specialbuys

The store's famous Specialbuys are also available to buy online, but delivery of those can take up to ten days.

Aldi's Specialbuys this week all centre around the garden, which couldn't come at a better time given that Britain is in the grip of a warm spell.

Shoppers can pick up everything from plastic plates and cups in the al fresco dining Specialbuy that launches this Thursday (May 21).

While the garden event – with everything from parasols to plant pots – on sale now.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.