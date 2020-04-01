Aldi launches a rosé wine that tastes just like retro Fruit Salad sweets – and it's available to order online

Aldi has launched a rosé wine that tastes just like the retro Fruit Salad sweets!

Yes, the future appears rosé for retro sweet lovers as Aldi’s latest arrival, the Pedro Luis Monastrell Rosé, tastes just like the classic Fruit Salad sweets.

And, in two pieces of good news, it's available for online delivery – and it's also a bargain.

The Aldi wine is priced at £5.99 (Credit: Aldi)

The wine is priced at £5.99 and is available to buy online and in stores now.

Just like the sweets, the popular pink drink boasts flavours of cherry, raspberry and pineapple.

As the nation’s love for retro treats continues to grow, the pink tipple is sure to stir up fond memories of the iconic Fruit Salad chews and take shoppers on a trip down memory lane.

This pretty pink tipple will hit the spot perfectly.

Aldi’s Mistress of Wine Sam Caporn said: "For those among us who love a sweeter rosé, this pretty pink tipple will hit the spot perfectly."

Sam added: "Very aromatic with notes of fresh red fruit, such as cherry and a hint of confectionery, there’s no doubt it’s reminiscent of sweeter, younger days."

Pick 'n' mix

She also offered a few suggestions of delicious dishes shoppers can pair the wine with.

Sam said: "Characterful and fun, it’s delicious on its own or paired with a light prawn or seafood pasta or stay authentic with a seafood paella."

The wine tastes like Fruit Salad chewy sweets (Credit: Aldi)

Those looking to pick ’n’ mix when it comes to their wine need to head to their nearest Aldi store.

Or you can also shop online for the fruity pink tipple here.

Elsewhere, Aldi has announced it is cutting the price of its half-and-half Easter eggs.

The store's Delectable Duo eggs have had £2 wiped off their RRP.

Therefore, they're priced at just £2.99 – down from £4.99.

A rep said it makes the "sleek, silky eggs go down that little bit smoother".

Easter offers

There are three luxury half-and-half chocolate options on offer and they're available from Thursday (April 2).

Aldi's Easter eggs are on offer too (Credit: Aldi)

The eggs all feature one side of rich, 41% cocoa Ghanian milk chocolate.

On the other, Aldi offers a choice between Belgian white chocolate glittered with crispy Feuilletine, golden Belgian Caramel Dore with pink Himalayan salt, or 72% dark Ecuador chocolate with sweet superfruits.

