Emily Atack looks sensational as she shows off the results of her lockdown hair and body transformation

Actress Emily Atack has undergone quite the transformation while living alone during the government's imposed lockdown.

Instead of reaching for the treats and piling on the pounds like many other Brits, Emily has done quite the opposite.

She's lost a stone in recent months and, as well as changing her shape, she's also transformed her hair, too!

Emily Atack has lost a stone in recent months (Credit: Splash News)

Back in April, curvy Emily revealed she'd been the victim of cruel trolls.

With the star enjoying more healthy, home-cooked meals during lockdown, one commented that she would "put on weight".

They attempted to soften the cruel comment with the quip "lol".

However, Emily was having none of it.

She replied: "I've lost a stone in the last three months because I'm cooking like this and eating cleaner. So, you are incorrect."

We are all different shapes and sizes. We are all unique.

As well as healthy eating, former I'm A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily has also been working out.

She regularly posts pictures of herself in gym gear and has told her followers she is enjoying going out for runs during lockdown.

Emily previously lost half a stone while taking part in the jungle show and said she enjoyed the "detox".

It's clearly something she's carried on since being back at home as she recently posted a picture of her healthy breakfast, complete with green juice.

The former Inbetweeners actress has long been an advocate for body positivity.

She previously told her Instagram followers: "We are all different shapes and sizes. We are all unique."

New hair

The actress has also recently showed off another talent – hairdressing!

Clearly fed up with her hair extensions, Emily revealed that she has removed them herself.

And the results – which she achieved using pliers – are stunning.

She posted: "Hacked my extensions out with pliers and used paper scissors to trim it."

"You look ace," Emily's pal Keith Lemon commented.

And others agreed.

"It looks so good," said one follower.

"You look FIT," TV presenter Laura Whitmore commented.

"Suits you," said another. "You should keep it short like that."

Emily split from her last boyfriend Rob Jowers back in September after six months together.

