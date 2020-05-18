Gemma Collins fans 'amazed' as she shows off her weight loss in a pair of skinny jeans

Fans of Diva On Lockdown star Gemma Collins have revealed they're "amazed" at her weight loss.

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram to show off her slimline shape in a pair of black skinny jeans from her own range.

Wearing just the jeans and a black vest top, there was certainly nowhere to hide.

Gemma Collins has revealed she's using her time in lockdown to focus on her health (Credit: Splash News)

But Gemma looked sensational as she gave her followers a twirl and showed off her slim waist and pert "derriere".

She said the jeans were "designed to hold you in and make you look a million dollars".

Gemma said she'd had "loads of requests" about the denim she wears.

The reality TV star explained they were a "hold-you-in stretch fabric" and "very slimming".

"You look stunning," said one of Gemma's followers.

"You look amazing," said another.

I’ve been concentrating solely on my health recently and feel so much better because I have had TIME!!!!! Yes TIME !!! to focus on it.

Another added: "You always look great, girl!"

"Love these," another commented. "You look amazing!"

"Looking insane Gem," another said.

Others commented on Gemma's noticeable weight loss.

"You look in great shape," one follower said.

Lockdown health tips

"You look fantastic," said another, who asked: "How come you lost so much weight and I piled on like 10lb in lockdown?"

"You look amazing! No muffin top which is my worry with jeans," said another.

Another said: "You look SO good, well done you. Whatever you're doing is working."

"You look good. How much have you lost?" another asked.

Gemma recently revealed that she's focusing on her health and, as a result of lockdown, is at home cooking more meals from scratch.

Showing off her efforts recently, the star said she felt "so much better" having shed some weight.

She wrote: "I’ve been concentrating solely on my health recently and feel so much better because I have had TIME!!!!! Yes TIME !!! to focus on it."

"No eating out"

Gemma added: "No eating out and having to cook from scratch. I do have Saturdays off to have whatever I want."

Gemma shed three stone last year (Credit: Splash News)

She also told her followers to use their time in lockdown "wisely" .

"Keep a positive mindset, try and stick to routine in the week – I find it helps," she said.

Last year Gemma revealed she had lost three stone and wanted to lose three more.

