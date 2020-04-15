KitKat launches Cornetto-style ice creams topped with a 'chocolate sauce that also tastes like KitKat’

Nestle has launched new KitKat Ice Cream Cones and they look just like a Cornetto, but with a finger of KitKat placed in the top!

The ice creams were spotted on sale in Iceland by foodie blogger NewFoodsUK.

They said: "New!! KitKat Ice Cream Cones now available at @icelandfoods."

The blogger also revealed that the cones cost £2 for four – so just 50p each!

They told ED!: "They were really nice. The chocolate sauce that was on the top also tasted like KitKat!"

KitKat fans most certainly welcomed the news of the launch, with one commenting with many love heart eye emojis.

Another simply said: "Oh my God!"

"Let's go to Iceland," another declared.

"I want some of these," said another.

Another said bargain supermarket Lidl also had KitKat ice creams in stock.

"Lidl has got the stick versions in for £2 currently," they reported.

New ice cream launches

The ice creams on sale at Lidl look more like Magnums, with vanilla ice cream covered in milk chocolate with that trademark KitKat wafer running through the shell.

"So many new foods out now," commented another with the love heart eyes emoji.

Indeed, the news of the new KitKat launch comes hot on the heels of the release of M&S's new Percy Pig Ice Cream.

It's on sale in stores now for £3 a tub.

M&S has launched a Percy Pig Ice Cream (Credit: M&S)

The ice cream has that "unmistakable" taste of grape and raspberry, plus to make it even more Percy, strawberry marshmallow runs through the tub.

It's also rippled with M&S's Percy Pig Dessert Sauce.

However, if you don't fancy a trip to the shops during the pandemic and can't order online, Holly Willoughby has another idea.

She helped her nine-year-old daughter Belle make her own ice cream cake for her birthday earlier this week.

Holly and Belle took a Swiss roll and sliced it up, and layered it in an old ice cream carton with raspberry ripple ice cream.

The pair topped their homemade creation with sweets including mini Percy Pigs and Percy & Friends.

