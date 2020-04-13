Retro sweets such as Fruit Salads and Flumps to launch as ice creams

Retro sweets such as Fruit Salad, Black Jack and Flumps have been given a chilly makeover.

Icefresh Foods have turned the trio – plus Dip Dab and Wham bars – into ice creams.

They will be sold exclusively at Iceland and will launch in store on April 20.

The new retro sweet range launches on April 20 (Credit: Barratt)

A statement revealed: "We are aiming to make the nation’s summer a little bit sweeter this year by launching a range of five new ice creams based on the Barratt’s classic range of sweets."

The range will include fun frozen twists on the Fruit Salad, Black Jack, Flump and Wham sweets. Plus there will be a cool new take on the popular Dip Dab lollies.

Shoppers will be able to stock up on Wham Ice Cream tubs filled with smooth raspberry ice cream, rippled with raspberry sauce and topped with sour sprinkles.

The latter will give consumers that signature tongue-tingling Wham flavour.

The Black Jack Lollies will have shoppers split with the love it/hate it taste of aniseed.

You'll find them in the freezer aisle at Iceland (Credit: Barratt)

While the Fruit Salad Lollies will have the sweet's signature tropical pineapple and raspberry taste.

A near-identical replica of the original sweet, with a cute twist of pink and yellow ice creams, the creamy marshmallow Flump Ice Cream Lollies will be a guilt-free treat for the whole family.

They're just 55 calories each!

"Classics in their own right"

The Dip Dab ice lolly, meanwhile, is designed to recreate those childhood memories of enjoying a Sherbet Dip Dab in the playground.

It comes with a sachet of sherbet for dipping.

Barratt's Russell Tanner said: "We know Barratt fans are always looking for new ways to enjoy their favourite sweets. Therefore, these ice creams are set to become classics in their own right."

Iceland's Sally Bennett added: "We are really excited to exclusively launch the Barratt brand into our ice cream range this summer."

We all scream for ice cream

She continued: "We truly believe that the taste of the classic flavours of Fruit Salad and Black Jack will make our customers scream for ice cream!"

A multipack of the Fruit Salad, Black Jack, Flump and Dip Dab lollies will go on sale at an introductory price of £1.50. Meanwhile, the tub of Wham Ice Cream will cost £2.

Last month, Aldi launched a rosé wine that tastes of the Fruit Salad sweets.

It went down a storm with nostalgic Brits.

