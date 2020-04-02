The new limited-edition KitKat Birthday Cake is now available to buy in the UK

This is not a drill. You really can buy the new limited-edition KitKat Birthday Cake in the UK.

ED! decided against posting the news on April Fool's Day because it seems too good to be true.

But the new flavour KitKats are on sale in the UK now.

And you don't even have to leave the house to get one.

Brits can now buy the new KitKat Birthday Cake (Credit: GB Gifts)

Food import website GB Gifts has come up trumps with its latest stock drop.

Live on the site now are the delicious new four-finger bars, which have been flown to our shores from the States.

Admittedly they are a little pricer than the regular milk chocolate offering, but the Birthday Cake bars are pretty special.

Earlier this year we told you how the bars had launched to rave reviews in the States.

Decorated with sprinkles

Launching the bar, the makers said KitKat Birthday Cake features the original (and the best) KitKat wafer smothered in white crème flavoured with vanilla and decorated with crunchy sprinkles.

How can you have birthday cake without sprinkles?" a rep said.

They added: "It has a fantastic flavour, and there’s that colour and visual element."

Early testers say that, like most birthday cakes, Birthday Cake KitKat is best eaten in moderation.

It’s apparently very sweet and the sprinkles are said to give it a nice crunch.

Foodie blogger Junk Food Leaks revealed: "KitKat has returned to the table with an absolute BANGER. When I say banger, I mean it fully."

They added that the KitKats themselves are a little harder than we're used to.

This is because "milk chocolate and confection are different".

"I need to try this!"

However, they added: "Moving past that, you're delighted with an impeccable crunch, and flashbacks to eating spoonfuls of funfetti cake frosting right out of the jar."

The KitKats are on sale now for £3.99 each plus P&P.

It would be a happy birthday with KitKat and cake (Credit: Hershey's)

Hurry, though, there are less than 100 in stock on the website!

"Got five of these bad boys on the way!!!" said one KitKat fan on the GB Gifts Instagram page.

Another added: "Okay, I need to try this. I need American candy in my life right now."

