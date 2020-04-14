The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 14th April 2020
Lifestyle

KFC fans rejoice as the chain reopens some of its restaurants for delivery only

The chain closed all restaurants last month

By Nancy Brown
Tags: Food, Lockdown

We've got some very good news for fans of KFC. The fast-food chain has reopened some of its restaurants.

The branches have reopened for delivery only, with fans able to get their hands on their favourite fried chicken once more.

All branches of KFC were closed last month when the government enforced a UK lockdown.

Now, it has made the decision to reopen some stores.

Fans of KFC are delighted at the news some stores are reopening (Credit: KFC)

KFC has more than 900 branches across the UK. However, only 11 of the stores are reopening at the moment.

Read more: Holly Willoughby's daughter creates an ice cream birthday cake topped with Percy Pigs

In bad news for Londoners, none of KFC's stores in the capital will reopen at the moment.

However, chicken lovers based in and around Manchester were in for some good news.

KFC is reopening its Manchester Hulme and Deansgate stores, as well as its store in Heaton Chapel, Stockport.

Birmingham's New Oscott branch and a branch in Tamworth, Staffordshire are also reopening.

Further south, KFC stores in Bracknell, Ipswich's Cardinal Park, Enfield's Coliseum Retail Park and Portsmouth are once again open for business.

Read more: M&S launches Percy Pig Ice Cream

In Scotland, two stores in Glasgow will reopen – Pollockshaws Road and Great Western Retail Park.

A rep revealed it plans to open more branches in the coming weeks if it can do so "responsibly".

New measures in place

KFC will serve a limited menu and it appears all orders must be placed via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Staff have designated work zones two metres apart and they will operate with just one person per station.

KFC is so gonna run out of stock within hours of reopening.

Those packing orders have to wear gloves. Meanwhile, KFC has also placed taped markings on the floor to keep delivery drivers apart.

Returning to work isn't compulsory and only those who can travel to work without using public transport are allowed to go back to work.

Chicken fans won't be able to eat in (Credit: KFC)

Staff who do not return will remain on the government's furlough scheme.

A rep revealed: "Over the last week, we’ve reopened 11 of our restaurants in the UK."

They added: "They’re open for delivery only and are serving a limited menu, operated by fewer team members with new procedures in place to help ensure we’re following social distancing guidelines."

KFC said: "There’s still a need for affordable, accessible food at this time. We want to do our part."

Free KFC for key workers

It also revealed it would give away 100 free meals to NHS and key workers from each store every Tuesday.

Just email heretodeliver@deliveroo.co.uk to nominate your team.

"We’ve donated thousands of meals from all our open restaurants to those on the frontline, including the NHS and key workers and will continue to do so each week while the situation continues," the rep concluded.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Food Lockdown

Trending Articles

 This Morning's Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes argue over his eating habits in lockdown
Ali Bastian has revealed the name of her daughter
Benidorm star Tony Maudsley joins Coronation Street
Freddie Flintoff secretly welcomes fourth baby with wife and shares cute name
Emmerdale's Harvey Rogerson reveals huge achievement
Dancing On Ice's Alex Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards ‘take a break from marriage after curse rumours’