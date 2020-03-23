Coronavirus: Which food chains are delivering?

A string of restaurants across the UK closed this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some food chains are still offering delivery options so Brits can enjoy their favourite foods while in isolation.

Restaurants include Pizza Express, Domino's and KFC which are offering contact-free delivery services.

Some restaurants in the UK are offering delivery services (Credit: Pexels)

While people are stuck in self-isolation, Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo are offering contactless delivery of fast food to customers.

Here are the restaurants still currently offering delivery to customers.

Domino's

The pizza chain has a series of deals for people to enjoy.

Deals include Home Alone deal for £12.99, a Treat for Two at £17.99 or £19.99 for large or two large pizzas for £24.99 for the whole family.

You can also get a Lunch Special for £22, which includes two large pizzas.

The deal is available until 4pm each day and the deal can be ordered multiple times - but only available in multiples of two.

Check out more deals here.

Pizza Express

Pizza Express has shut all of its UK restaurants but are still offering delivery services for those self-isolating.

Through Deliveroo, people can get their favourite pizzas or pasta dishes delivered straight to their door.

Deliveroo recently said in a statement: "As well as providing restaurants with additional packaging and stickers to seal the delivery bags, we’re also launching a no-contact drop-off service which will mean you can request in the app that the rider leaves the food on your doorstep – removing the need for direct contact for both parties."

Other restaurants available for delivery on Deliveroo are Wagamama, Five Guys, Pizza Hut, KFC, Las Iguanas and more.

Check out restaurants near you that will deliver straight to your door here.

KFC

KFC is offering contact-free delivery (Credit: Klaus Ohlenschläger/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

KFC is also offering contact-free delivery to continue dishing out their fried chicken to customers.

Their website states customers can order meals through Uber Eats, Deliveroo or Just Eat.

You can buy a sharing bucket of fried chicken, a meal for one or two and your favourite dessert treats.

Find out here how you can order online in your area.

It comes after McDonald's and Nando's closed all of their UK restaurants amid the pandemic.

An update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland — See you soon pic.twitter.com/43moFRrWRR — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 22, 2020

Nando's said it has closed its approximately 400 restaurants in the UK "until further notice".

Costa Coffee, sushi chain Itsu and Subway also planned to close their UK branches on Monday, March 23.

On Friday, March 20, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that that all pubs, restaurants and gyms would close with immediate effect to try and minimise social gatherings.

