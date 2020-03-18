The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 18th March 2020
Lifestyle

Brits urged to treat self-isolation like Christmas with board games, Baileys and a tree

Looking for the positives during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Nancy Brown
Updated:
Tags: Coronavirus, real life

It's taken a while, but Brits have finally shown their keep calm and carry on attitude as the coronavirus pandemic grows more intense.

With the typically British stiff upper lip becoming more and more evident, it appears a new self-isolation craze could be about to sweep the nation.

"If we all have to quarantine for two weeks we should pretend it's Christmas," said one Facebook user in a post that's gone viral.

"Put the tree up, make Christmas dinner, Boxing Day binge watch, drink Baileys, play board games," they added.

Brits have suggested treating a two-week coronavirus isolation period like Christmas (Credit: Pixabay)

"We know what to do in those two weeks of not leaving the house and we love it, so Christmas is the answer," they declared.

"I love that idea," said one Christmas fan.

"Literally the best thing I've heard," said another.

"Is this a thing? If so I'm in," another commented on Twitter.

The #CoronaChristmas hashtag seems to be gathering pace on the social network, with people sharing ideas for how to lift spirits.

One even suggested putting their outdoor Christmas lights back up in a bid to give those who are practising social distancing something to look at during family drives – something which is considered a safe activity.

Don’t tell my wife but I’m going to use all this #SocialDistancingNow as an excuse to put up the Christmas tree #CoronaChristmas

"What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity," said one.

"My mum thinks people should start putting up Christmas lights in their windows to remind each other that there is still life & light while we #StayTheFHome," said another.

"I think I am putting my outside Christmas lights back up tomorrow #coronachristmas," said another.

"I have still been wearing my Christmas Socks, this is a fantastic idea #CoronaChristmas," said another.

"Should we just pretend it’s Christmas? F**k it. Get the tree up. Stockpile the cheese and crackers. Get p***ed on Baileys at 9am. Hibernate for two weeks. Come on, we know how to do this. We’re British after all," said another.

"I’m increasingly liking the idea of a #coronachristmas," another confirmed.

