Holly Willoughby celebrates daughter's birthday with an ice cream cake topped with Percy Pigs

She's off work this week for the Easter holidays and Holly Willoughby has been enjoying spending time with her family.

Over the weekend, Holly revealed she was making an ice cream cake to celebrate daughter Belle's birthday.

Belle turned nine today (April 14).

Holly Willoughby swapped her gladrags for an apron as she celebrated her daughter's birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Holly said in her original post: "Today’s project... making an ice cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday... Never done it before, will report back once we reveal it!"

True to her word, Holly has now posted a shot of the cake, and we would very much like the This Morning host to share her recipe!

It looks delicious.

Casting our expert (greedy) eye over Holly's masterpiece, it appears to feature layers of sliced Swiss roll land raspberry ripple ice cream drizzled with a fruity sauce.

Ice cream cake was a success! Belle is super happy with her birthday creation.

The star and her little one really went to town with their toppings, though.

So many sweets!

The ice cream cake is topped with fizzy rainbow belts, Haribo fried eggs, mini Percy Pigs and bigger Percy Pig & Friends.

The star presented the slice on a polka-dot plate, with the ice cream cake surrounded with lashings of squirty cream.

Holly said: "Reporting back... Ice cream cake was a success!"

She added: "Belle is super happy with her birthday creation... and we are super happy to have such a ray of sunshine in our life..."

Paying tribute to her little girl, she added: "Happy birthday beautiful Belle... keep being you... just as you are... we LOVE you!"

Holly and husband Dan Baldwin are also parents to sons Harry, 10, and Chester, five.

Happy birthday, Belle

The presenter's star friends also chipped in to wish Belle a happy birthday.

Pregnant Rochelle Humes said: "Isn't she just [sunshine emoji]. Happy Birthday Beautiful Belle. Sending lots of hugs."

Professor Green appeared to be keen for Holly's ice cream cake recipe.

He posted two love heart eye emojis in the comments.

"Oh wow this looks scrumptious," said another of Holly's followers.

"Looks lovely – could do with that right now," said another.

While we're not sure of Holly's exact recipe, Percy Pig fans are able to pick up another sweet treat in store at M&S now.

Earlier today, M&S announced it had launched new Percy Pig Ice Cream.

The tubs cost £3 each and are suitable for veggies.

