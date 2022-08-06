Holly Willoughby soaks up the sun in a strapless bikini as she goes make-up free

Holly Willoughby has been soaking up the sun in a strapless bikini during her break from This Morning.

The TV star, 41, is currently enjoying the summer with her family and has wasted no time getting outside.

In a sizzling new picture, Holly has bared her natural face after ditching her make-up bag.

Showing off her new longer hair, the mum-of-three is wearing a blue, strapless gingham bikini in the photo.

The gorgeous shot has been shared to Wylde Moon’s Instagram account, which is Holly’s company.

The caption reads: “Sunshine vibes from @hollywilloughby this weekend.

“Who’s ready to soak up some of that lovely Vitamin D?! The best things in life are free!”

Holly and This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield are off air for the summer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How have fans reacted to Holly Willoughby’s bikini photo?

Holly’s fans have been quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: “Such a beautiful woman!”

Another gushed: “Holly you have such natural beauty and sexiness about you. A very charismatic stunner of a woman for sure! Xx.”

A third told her: “Beautiful with or without make-up xx Natural beauty xx.”

Holly and husband Dan have just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Cheeky’ bikini shot

This is Holly’s second bikini shot in days, as she also shared one to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

Earlier this week, she took to her own social media account and posted the racy snap in honour of her husband Dan Baldwin.

It shows the TV star swimming in a pair of bikini bottoms with the words ‘Mrs Baldwin’ spelt out in crystals.

She wrote alongside it: “Mrs Baldwin 4 ever…”

The secret to Holly’s happy marriage

Holly and Dan tied the knot at Amberley Castle in Sussex on August 4, 2007.

Prior to their anniversary, she shared the secret to their happy marriage on her Wylde Moon website.

Offering advice to newlyweds, Holly said: “I’d say you have to work hard not to take each other for granted. Continue to make the effort throughout your relationship.

“By effort, I’m not talking about looking nice for your husband, I’m talking about carving out time in your lives for each other.

“If you can’t have a date night, then make sure you sit around the table and eat together, have a glass of something and talk through your day.”

Holly and Dan now have three children together; daughter Belle, 11, and sons Harry, 13, and Chester, seven.

The star will return to This Morning alongside co-host Phillip Schofield in September.

