This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host their final show today before they head off on their annual summer break.

On Friday’s programme, some viewers were confused when they were greeted by Holly and Phil and not usual Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

However, Holly and Phil are off on their summer break after today.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosted Friday’s This Morning before their summer break (Credit: ITV)

Why are Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today?

Today is Phil and Holly’s final show before their summer break. Therefore, they replaced Dermot and Alison.

As the duo opened the show, viewers quickly shared their thoughts on the pair heading off for the summer.

Many weren’t impressed as they criticised the presenters for having so much time off.

Viewers were divided over Phil and Holly going on their summer break (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “Must be nice when you work 4 days a week and you get 6 weeks off #thismorning.”

Another wrote on Instagram: “Wow, that’s an early finish school has 2 more weeks to go.. Nice when you get an 8 week paid holiday.”

A third added: “You off again… most cushy little job ever that..”

A fourth tweeted: “Oh no. Where is Alison and Dermot? I can’t watch it if they are not presenting…

“No disrespects but it’s just not as good! I’ll go back to the food channel bye. Let me know when Alison and Dermot are back please…”

Many viewers said they’ll miss Phil and Holly (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

However, others were glad to see Holly and Phil today and felt gutted to see them go for the summer.

One said: “Always makes the programme great to watch when Holly and Philip are presenting.

“It’s great to see them both on a Friday before they are off on there summer hols.”

Another added on Instagram: “Have the best last day, you’re gonna be missed but I hope you have the best summer.”

One commented: “I will miss both of you for the summer.”

Who will host This Morning over the summer?

It’s been confirmed that Ruth Langsford will return to This Morning at some point over the summer to host.

She’ll host with Rylan Clark. Meanwhile, Alison and Dermot will kick off the summer break.

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle will also host before Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters take over the reins.

